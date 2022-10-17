ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with two men being killed in Lauderhill Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near the 5000 block of Blueberry Court. Authorities said Lauderhill police arrived on the scene and encountered two men suffering from apparent...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies Days After He's Found in Middle of Pompano Beach Road

Authorities are searching for answers after a man died days after he was found unresponsive in the middle of a Pompano Beach Roadway. Michael Hagood, 65, had been found unresponsive at the intersection of Copans Road and North Federal Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
DAVIE, FL

