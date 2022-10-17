Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
Click10.com
Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
Click10.com
Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors officially charged a 16-year-old as an adult in a deadly shooting that caused chaos inside a busy southwest Miami-Dade Walmart late last month. Police arrested Malachi Allen Allah after the shooting; he was charged with second-degree murder and transferred from juvenile detention to the...
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
NBC Miami
Bullet Grazes Woman's Head, Accused Gunman Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
Out for the night with a friend in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Himmarshee district, a woman literally ducked a bullet after arguing with an old boyfriend she bumped into, and now his cousin is charged with the shooting, police said. Jeff William Saint Gerard, 35, was cruising in Thierry Bastien’s...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man After Suspicious Activity Reported Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning. Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with two men being killed in Lauderhill Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near the 5000 block of Blueberry Court. Authorities said Lauderhill police arrived on the scene and encountered two men suffering from apparent...
WSVN-TV
Shots fired at police officers during pursuit of possible homicide subject in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments continue to unfold in Northwest Miami-Dade after shots were fired at police officers during the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Street, at around 8:15 p.m. Multiple agencies,...
NBC Miami
Man Dies Days After He's Found in Middle of Pompano Beach Road
Authorities are searching for answers after a man died days after he was found unresponsive in the middle of a Pompano Beach Roadway. Michael Hagood, 65, had been found unresponsive at the intersection of Copans Road and North Federal Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
Click10.com
Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
NBC Miami
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
Click10.com
Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
