Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Drama Surrounding “The Crown” Will Reportedly Postpone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary Until 2023
Just months after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may not be released until 2023 due to unknown delays, it seems the royal's Netflix documentary, which is set to document his and Meghan Markle’s life, may get pushed back, too — but for a reason entirely out of Harry’s control.
In Style
Anne Hathaway Addressed the "Hathahate" that Came After Her Oscar Win
Anne Hathaway isn't here for her haters anymore. In a moving speech, she addressed all the hate that she had to endure after her 2013 Oscar win, which seemed to bring out trolls from the furthest depths of the internet. They came for her body of work, her actual body, and seemed to hurl just about every insult at her (all summed up in an article she found titled "Why Does Everybody Hate Anne Hathaway?"). Hathaway spoke about having to endure all of that toxic criticism and coming out on the other side — wearing Valentino and hanging with Zendaya, so really, who came out on top? — and telling everyone that things would be better if everyone could just be happy for other people and their successes.
In Style
Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet
Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
In Style
Dua Lipa Paired Logomania Gloves With a Velvety Puffy Corset Dress
Celebrities are torn on the corset: while some claim to love the severe posture they provide and the transformative feel that comes with getting laced up, others decry how uncomfortable they are — but Dua Lipa seems to have found a corset gown that manages to look cozy. During Monday's Booker Prize ceremony, she paired an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart-neckline gown that featured a corset bodice (complete with boning) with a pair of Burberry-logo sheer gloves.
In Style
Meghan Markle Says She Was “Objectified” and Told to “Suck It In” While Working on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle isn’t holding back when it comes to recounting her “short stint” as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal in 2006 — and she’s opening up about how she hopes her daughter Lilibet doesn’t follow in her footsteps.
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Ushered in Spooky Season With a Sheer Top and Micro-Miniskirt
Ever since Kourtney Kardashian first got together with her husband and punk-rock drummer, Travis Barker, her style has transformed into a year-round gothic-chic aesthetic that includes skeleton onesies, all-black everything, and lots of leather and latex. So, it's only natural that the reality star and wellness guru is basically built for the month of October and Halloween.
In Style
Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Have Very Different Thoughts on Corsets
The battle between good and evil is waging on in a whole new way with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron's new Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil. And while fans will have to wait until tomorrow to get swept up in the drama, Washington spoke to E! News about what drew her to the movie — and it was the chance to work with Theron. Washington told E! that having the opportunity to act opposite Theron (and play on extremely exaggerated ideas of good and bad) was enough to have her sign on. She went on to say that the two would bounce off of each other's over-the-top takes on their characters.
15 Wildly Wrong And Incredibly Stupid Things People Actually Believed That Have Me Shaking My Head
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
In Style
Gigi Hadid Ushered in Fall with This Designer Blazer, and We Found a Similar Style for $70
Every fall, as temperatures start to drop, we’re left deciding if we want a sweater over a button up or a blazer over a sweater. Do we settle for a cardigan, or do we try to make something more heavy duty look just as delicate? Layering is a skill: You don’t want to add too much bulk but you do want warmth, and you want all additional pieces to bring together the outfit, not distract from it. So as someone who's trying to be more thoughtful with how they layer their clothes, I’ve turned to Gigi Hadid, naturally, for guidance and inspiration. The supermodel has proved time and time again that she has an eye for it, styling October-ready looks that would make Meg Ryan, the internet-appointed queen of fall, proud.
In Style
Kate Hudson Jumped on the Mermaidcore Trend With a Cut-Out Sequin Dress
Celebrities have been diving (tail first) into the mermaidcore craze — from Julia Fox's more literal take on the aesthetic to Dua Lipa's subtle nod to the mythical creature. And the latest star to try out the vibe was Kate Hudson during the Madrid, Spain, premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
In Style
The Y2K-Inspired Jewelry Brand Celebrities Love Is Releasing a Collection for Netflix’s "School for Good and Evil"
What do you get when you combine a highly-anticipated Netflix movie with a Y2K-inspired jewelry brand? A collection of bewitchingly cute accessories that are too cute to resist. BONBONWHIMS — the whimsical jewelry brand that has quickly garnered cult status, counting celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, and...
In Style
Kylie Jenner Said She "Cried Nonstop" for Three Weeks After Welcoming Her Son
Kylie Jenner is getting real about suffering from the "baby blues." On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two opened up about how she's had a tough time emotionally since welcoming her son while speaking with her sister Kendall at the Kylie Cosmetics office, revealing that "it's been really hard" following his birth.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Addressed Rumors Claiming She's a "Mean Girl"
There seems to be new fodder every day surrounding the Kardashians and their familial drama. And while it's rare that the reality stars address the criticism and hate, there is one rumor that really doesn't sit well with Kendall Jenner. On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Jenner addressed a...
Twitter says the company has no plans for layoffs, following claims that Elon Musk planned to cut headcount by 75%
The Washington Post reported that Musk planned to slash Twitter's headcount. But Twitter said this was not on the cards.
In Style
Selena Gomez’s Casual Night-Out Outfit Makes a Case for Chunky Sweaters and Billowy Pants
Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City last night to enjoy dinner at Carbone, the Italian restaurant notorious for being impossible to nab a reservation. All eyes were on the Only Murders in the Building star, as this was her first appearance since posing with Hailey Bieber at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala earlier this week in Los Angeles.
In Style
Olivia Wilde Subtly Responded to Former Nanny’s Allegations By Sharing Her “Special” Salad Dressing Recipe
Just days after a bombshell interview with Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s former nanny all but broke the internet, things are somehow still getting even more … wild. On Tuesday night, the Don’t Worry Darling director seemingly responded to drama surrounding new details of her breakup with Sudeikis, which were recently revealed through an exposé by the pair’s ex-nanny published on Daily Mail. In the interview, the former employee, who has chosen to stay anonymous, alleged that Sudeikis was left “brokenhearted” and “blindsided” by Wilde’s budding relationship with Harry Styles, and flew into a rage upon learning that she was making a salad with her “special dressing” for the rocker in their shared family kitchen.
Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Is Feeling ‘Better and Better’ About $17 Billion Content Budget: ‘We’re Spending at About the Right Level’
Following a quarter that saw Netflix release several of its most popular titles of all time — per the streamer’s self-reported internal measurements — and a return to subscriber growth after two straight quarters of losses, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos is feeling “better and better” about the company’s $17 billion content spend budget for 2022. “Both the scope and scale, as well as the range and cadence of hits is improving,” Sarandos said during Netflix’s prerecorded Q3 earnings interview with his fellow execs, which was released Tuesday afternoon following the announcement of the third-quarter results. “So I feel...
In Style
Jessica Alba Is Bringing Back This 2010s-Style Print With a Fall-Ready Designer Sweater
This decade has been all about revisiting past styles. We spent the better chunk of the last two years in a Y2K-revival and indie sleaze is expected to be the next big thing. But, for those who spent the 2010s donning Lilly Pulitzer dresses and reposting images of Modcloth-clad Zooey Deschanel to their Pinterest boards, we have some good news for you. There’s an update on a nostalgic print ready to dominate your fall wardrobe, and Jessica Alba just gave it her stamp of approval.
In Style
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Her Latest Role on the Red Carpet in a Leather Bustier
Just last week, Sydney Sweeney surprised Barbarella fans with an announcement that she would be starring in an upcoming remake of the 1960s cult classic (which originally starred Jane Fonda). And now, it seems the young actress (who has become a major Hollywood player over the last couple of years) is already getting into character with her latest outfit.
Social media loses ground on abortion misinformation
Big Tech platforms are blocking abortion-pill distribution information and permitting false narratives about abortion to spread, more than 100 days after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion. Why it matters: Social media firms were caught flat-footed by that sudden change in the legal and informational landscape...
Comments / 0