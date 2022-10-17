Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Wellsville meets briefly over Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s traffic study
Alsworth: “This shouldn’t tie it up very long.”. The Wellsville Town Board gaveled into session for a special meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The session was adjourned four minutes later. Up for discussion was the State Environmental Quality Review and the traffic study for the proposed Quicklee’s and Tim Horton development on Bolivar Road, just past the new Walgreen’s drive-thru pharmacy. Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth began the meeting with a statement:
wellsvillesun.com
David A. Howe Library awarded over $150K by NY State
State Education Department Announces $34 Million for Public Library Construction. The David A. Howe Library in Wellsville is one of 223 public libraries to share in $34 million in funding to support construction and updates. The State Education Department said these funds help libraries construct new buildings, create additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, meet energy-efficiency standards, and renovate facilities to provide full accessibility to library users with disabilities and create meeting spaces to accommodate community needs. The Howe Library has been awarded $150,622. The library’s lower floor roof will be replaced to incorporate new weatherproofing, drainage systems, surface areas and interior plaster ceilings. Other recipients in Allegany County:
Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
wellsvillesun.com
Final “Electronic Waste Disposal Day” of 2022 in Allegany County is Saturday October 22
Allegany County will hold the final Electronic Waste Collection event of 2022 at the Belmont Transfer Station. This event will be on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials defined by the NYSDEC as Covered Electronic Equipment will be accepted. This includes computers, computer accessories, televisions, video games, and multimedia players.
Why an Allegany County woman's monthly electric bill is more than 10x usual cost
Rachel Werner got an electric bill for $1,500 in July. 7 Problem Solvers learned it was an accumulated difference from suspended meter readings, but she feels she shouldn't have to pay.
DEP fines Lawrenceville $6,000 for water system violations
Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP "as a means of effectively closing this matter", the letter read.
gvpennysaver.com
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State celebrates the inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro
SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustee Eunice A. Lewin with Dr. Steven Mauro, the thirteenth president of the college. ALFRED, NY, October 20, 2022 – In a ceremony that celebrated the pride, purpose, and promise of Alfred State College, Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated the 13th president of the college.
wellsvillesun.com
Hey Wellsville!! Need a good massage? LaGra Salon introduces Heather Green, LMT
LaGra Salon and Day Spa is on East State Street in Wellsville NY. We are excited to announce that we are adding Heather Green, Licensed Massage Therapist to our team!. Heather will be available for 60 and 90 minute massage on Thursday’s from 2-7 and every other Saturday, starting Thursday November 3rd!
spectrumlocalnews.com
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
Crews put over 60,000 gallons of water on fire at landfill in Angelica
Several fire crews battled a fire at the Hyland Landfill on Herdman Road in the Town of Angelica on Wednesday.
wellsvillesun.com
Multiple fire departments responding to fire at Hyland Landfill in Angelica
An “outside fire” is burning at the Hyland Landfill on 6653 Herdman Road in Angelica. Angelica and several departments around the area have been called to the scene, including interior firefighters. The company is listed as Hyland Facility Associates and Cassella, and headquartered in Vermont.
wellsvillesun.com
A scary fundraiser in Belmont for the Hornell Humane Society (video and story)
Cars are stopping at 45 Willets Avenue in Belmont and staring inside the home of Madison Cole and Cole Reed. They don’t mind at all. The soon-to-be-married couple has a Halloween lights and music display set up at their home with gigantic skeletons. A tree has lights letting the...
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted for hours in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. New York State Police said the driver did not negotiate the curve and took the ramp too fast around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. The truck was carrying […]
Steuben County warns of EBT card skimming
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s warning of food stamp phishing scams in Steuben County, residents with EBT cards are being reminded to be on the lookout for card skimmers. The County said the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is warning of card skimming devices that can steal EBT accounts and […]
13 WHAM
Woman hit by truck, killed crossing road in Genesee County
Alexander, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday. Deputies said Ruth McVay, 89, was crossing West Bethany Road in Alexander around 4 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound pickup truck that was coming over the hill. Investigators...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
After a long back and forth, many conferences with his attorney and conversations in the courtroom and several recesses Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the the killing of 2 farm workers in Alexander in March has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Cruz, who is 18, was offered a plea deal after he tried to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette and was caught. Cruz said he didn’t understand and had to have the deal and charges explained to him multiple times. After saying he wouldn’t take the deal, he changed his mind after a conversation in the courtroom and accepted it. He will be sentenced on December 13th.
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
