HOUSTON, TX -- 2-year-old Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey St. in Pasadena, Texas on or about October 16, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Nadia was wearing, but is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO