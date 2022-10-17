ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
INCREASED REWARD: Fugitive wanted for Murder

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive John Marcos Araniva, who is wanted for Murder. On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., fugitive John Araniva was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond...
MISSING: Nadia Lee, 2, Houston, Texas (10/16/2022)

HOUSTON, TX -- 2-year-old Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey St. in Pasadena, Texas on or about October 16, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Nadia was wearing, but is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.
Houston Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary of Missouri City Home

MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Burglary of a Habitation

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Habitation. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 5:24 p.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a habitation in the 300 block of United...
18 undocumented immigrants with prior DWI convictions apprehended by ICE Houston

HOUSTON – Eighteen undocumented immigrants residing in the Houston area who have previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated have since been apprehended, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office. The fugitive operations initiative, dubbed “Operation Secure...
Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

HOUSTON — (AP) — The families of two people who died during last year's Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in...
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
High-profile attorney hired by family of teen shot by former SAPD officer

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 11: Attorney Ben Crump speaks alongside family members of Jalen Ja'Von Randle during a news conference on May 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The news conference addressed Randle's cause of death and demanded that the Houston Police Department release body-cam footage of the incident. Randle was fatally shot after an altercation with police officers on April 27.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Who killed Bobbie Joseph Alan Payne?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid - Fatality. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., the victim was involved...
How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?

Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

