Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The LG A1 OLED TV is Black Friday cheap at just $646.99
If you want to buy a premium OLED display on a budget, then we've got the deal for you. Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has just dropped LG's 48-ich A1 OLED TV to $646.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic value for an OLED display.
TechRadar
Kobo Clara 2E review
As the latest mid-range ereader from Kobo, the Clara 2E doesn’t disappoint. While it looks just like the original Kobo Clara HD, it does have some great updates that make it a more well-rounded ereader when compared to its predecessor. Coming with the latest E Ink screen tech, it’s a smaller option that fares well from a features and price perspective against its competitor – the Kindle Paperwhite.
TechRadar
Pico 4 review
The Pico 4 should blow the Quest 2 out of the water but it has some software issues that hold it back and make it feel more like a work in progress than a fully polished product. Pros. +. Comfy design. +. Solid performance. +. Slightly cheaper than the Quest...
TechRadar
iPad Pro 2022 vs iPad Pro 2021: The best just got (slightly) better
Apple has quietly announced the iPad Pro 2022 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch formats, replacing the iPad Pro 2021 that launched some 17 months prior. The low-key nature of the announcement tells you one simple thing about these new models: they’re very similar indeed to their immediate predecessors. Don’t expect any bold new features or components here.
TechRadar
Friska Stockholm Micro standing desk review
The Friska Stockholm Micro is incredibly functional and easy to build, a great standing desk solution for smaller spaces or growing children. The Friska Stockholm Micro is a petite-sized standing desk that offers a wide range of customizations and optional accessories, allowing it to be configured to suit your requirements perfectly. Despite its smaller-than-average workspace, there's plenty of room available for a full desktop setup and multiple monitors, and its high build quality makes it a robust option for busy households or offices.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
TechRadar
IPRoyal review 2022 review
With a selection of different subscription options, some of the most affordable prices we’ve seen, and a responsive support team, IPRoyal stands out as a leading proxy service provider. IPRoyal is a tried and tested proxy service provider that offers a range of proxy solutions, including residential, datacenter, 4G...
TechRadar
Sorry, Samsung, the iPad is still the only tablet worth buying
I love tablets, even more than I love phones. The best tablets are inviting and friendly, with huge pictures and big swiping gestures. The best phones are fragile and culpable – you put a case on it because you know you’re going to break something. With phones, every...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops the 2022 iPad Air to its lowest price ever
October is winding down, which means early Black Friday deals are starting to pop up, and we've just spotted a cant-be-missed off on Apple's 2022 iPad Air. Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 5 on sale for $519 (was $599) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
TechRadar
Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved UHD Gaming Monitor review
If you want a gaming experience that envelops your entire field of view, then the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor is the best in the business. However, it misses out on OLED screen tech, it can only connect via HDMI and the multi-tasking potential isn't as good as it's made out to be.
TechRadar
Black Friday Ring camera deals 2022: early sales and predictions
Our experts have predicted the Black Friday Ring camera deals that are expected to land. The 2022 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, which means we can start looking forward to Black Friday Ring camera deals right now. The November holiday is one of the best opportunities all year to find the best-selling security camera on sale, which is why we've created this guide to help you find the best Black Friday Ring camera deals, plus everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.
TechRadar
MacBooks VS iPads: which is better?
With the launch of the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch models behind us, we suspect that Apple isn’t done yet, and will be releasing a flurry of new tech this October. We're even getting new iPad Pros soon, as the last family of iPad Pros was announced this time last year, and potential updates to the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021).
TechRadar
Mycle Cargo review
If you’re in need of a bike that can help you get from one place to another without using a car, the Mycle Cargo might be it. This is a very capable, all-electric cycle that can handle a sizeable payload, while offering brisk, comfortable performance into the bargain. Compared to rivals it’s also keenly priced, with the only downsides being its weight and the space you’ll need to find in order to store it.
TechRadar
LG OLED TVs get ‘Perfect Black’ verification – confirming what I already knew
LG Display, sister company of LG Electronics, has announced that the OLED panels used in the company’s TVs recently received “Perfect Black” verification. The verification process was carried out by independent quality assurance lab UL Solutions and it applies to LG’s OLED panels ranging from 42 to 97 inches.
TechRadar
Netflix's account-sharing crackdown gets a little less painful
As part of its continued push to combat password sharing, Netflix has introduced the option to transfer user profiles to new accounts. The new feature, suitably-titled Profile Transfer, lets you move your viewing history, watchlist and personalized recommendations to a different Netflix account, should you find yourself moving from your current household.
TechRadar
Forget Windows 11 and macOS – you can install Windows 95 on a MacBook
MacBooks (along with Windows and Linux PCs) can now get a new operating system, but it’s probably not the one you were expecting – Windows 95 has just risen from the dead in the form of a new app. As the Betanews website reports (opens in new tab),...
TechRadar
Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs
Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
TechRadar
Sky Stream brings the best of Sky Glass to any TV – and it looks great
It’s been a whole year since Sky launched its long-awaited, satellite-free TV offering, Sky Glass, in the UK – and now the company is bringing the streaming-based benefits of Glass to those who’d rather not shell out for a whole new TV. Sky Stream, which was first...
TechRadar
Best Nespresso Machine 2022: our top 8 machines for a quick coffee
If you're looking to save some money on a Nespresso machine then you're right to start looking now. The price of coffee machines (including Nespresso models) will start to fall in mid - late October as we approach Black Friday. This means that you could get your hands on a Black Friday Nespresso deal before the shopping-event-of-the year officially kicks off. If you see a good deal, grab it - the offers (and stock) won't last forever.
Comments / 0