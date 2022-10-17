ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5uvv_0iceP1um00

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka has won the 2022 Booker Prize with his novel The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida.

The writer was praised by judges for the “scope and the skill, the daring, the audacity and hilarity” of his second novel.

The book, published by the independent press Sort of Books, is a darkly comic murder mystery set in Colombo in 1990 during the Sri Lankan Civil War.

We are all winners for being part of this magnificent shortlist, though, perhaps I might pocket the extra cash if that's OK?

It follows Maali Almeida, a war photographer, gambler and closeted homosexual as he tries to find out who killed him in seven moons.

Accepting the prize, Karunatilaka praised the “spectacular” shortlist and said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to be nominated.

“I’m fans of all your books and fans of you,” he said.

“And without meaning to sound trite, we are all winners for being part of this magnificent shortlist, though, perhaps I might pocket the extra cash if that’s OK?”

He thanked his publishers for taking on his “weird and difficult and strange” book and his first-time readers for putting up with “so many messy, horrible drafts”.

Karunatilaka added: “My hope for Seven Moons is this; that in the not-too-distant future, 10 years, as long as it takes, SriLanka… has understood that these ideas of corruption and race baiting and cronyism have not worked and will never work.

“I hope it’s in print in 10 years but if it is, I hope it’s written in (a) Sri Lanka that learns from its stories, and that Seven Moons will be in the fantasy section of the bookshop… next to the dragons, the unicorns (and) will not be mistaken for realism or political satire.”

Karunatilaka, who was born in Galle and grew up in Colombo, has said that Sri Lankans “specialise in gallows humour and make jokes in the face of crises”.

“It’s our coping mechanism,” he said.

“To make any longlist requires luck … to have a novel about Sri Lanka’s chaotic past come out just when the world is watching Sri Lanka’s chaotic present also requires an alignment of dark forces.

“Unlike my protagonist Maali Almeida, I don’t gamble. So I don’t expect to roll two more sixes, though I will scream with joy if I do.”

This year marked the first time Karunatilaka was shortlisted for the award, though his 2011 debut book, Chinaman, took home the Commonwealth Book Prize, the DSL and the Gratiaen Prize.

The 47-year-old follows fellow Sri Lankan-born author Michael Ondaatje who won the Booker in 1992 for The English Patient, and the Golden Booker celebrating 50 years of the prize in 2018.

British art historian Neil MacGregor, chairman of the 2022 judges, described Karunatilaka’s book as “an afterlife noir that dissolves the boundaries not just of different genres, but of life and death, body and spirit, east and west”.

“It’s a book that takes the author on a rollercoaster journey through life and death, right to what the author describes as the dark heart of the world and there the reader finds to their surprise joy, tenderness, love and loyalty,” he said.

As well as MacGregor, the judging panel comprised academic and broadcaster Shahidha Bari, historian Helen Castor, novelist and critic M John Harrison and novelist, poet and professor Alain Mabanckou.

Karunatilaka was announced as the winner of the prize in a ceremony that was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and the BBC News Channel on Monday and presented with the trophy by the Queen Consort.

He was also presented with £50,000 by last year’s winner Damon Galgut, as well as a designer-bound edition of his book.

£2,500 was given to each shortlisted author. They were NoViolet Bulawayo for Glory, Percival Everett for The Trees, Claire Keegan for Small Things Like These, Elizabeth Strout for Oh William!, and Alan Garner for Treacle Walker.

Strout was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, and Garner attended virtually from Cheshire, where he was celebrating his 88th birthday.

MacGregor added that when reading the final books, “it became clear, although they seemed originally very diverse, ranging from civil war in Sri Lanka to the private fantasy of a Cheshire childhood, they were all really about one question.

“That is, ‘what is the importance of an individual life?'”

He said that “what is striking in all of them is the weight of history” which mirrors our turbulent times.

“There are moments of great instability everywhere where structures are in question,” he added.

“What all these books reaffirm … is the importance of long time and we need to think about that.”

Karunatilaka was also given special help to allow him to travel to the award ceremony in London, something the Booker has done previously.

A keynote speech was given by singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, while the event was hosted by comedian Sophie Duker.

Dua Lipa credited Ismail Kadare, who won the inaugural International Booker Prize, for testing her language skills “while also helping me connect with my family’s heritage and identity as Kosovan Albanians”.

She added: “I often wonder if authors realise just how many gifts they give us.

“Touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic.

“Sometimes, just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior. And at these times, it is books that soften me.”

Lipa later led audiences in a rendition of Happy Birthday for Garner.

When asked if Dua Lipa’s appearance was trying to reach out to younger audiences, Gaby Wood, director of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: “Our sense is that the Booker Prize is a living thing and … you need to make sure and try to make sure people think it’s for them.”

MacGregor and the other judges will explore the novels further in Imagined World, which will air on Tuesday on BBC Radio 4 at 4pm.

South African novelist Galgut, 57, won the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction with The Promise.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker is open to writers of any nationality whose work is written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend. Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing...
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Prison nurse jailed for exchanging ‘flirtatious’ calls and texts with inmate

A prison nurse has been jailed for engaging in “flirtatious” calls and text messages with an inmate. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an “inappropriate relationship” with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. The 25-year-old, who the court...
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery. Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday. Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether...
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to...
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.
newschain

Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth

UK scientists believe they have identified the source of one of the rarest meteorites to ever fall on Earth. The Ivuna meteorite landed in Tanzania in December 1938 and was subsequently split into a number of samples – one of which is housed at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.
newschain

Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services

Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services, a survey has found. The poll also revealed that three years after abortion was decriminalised in the region, only 47% of adults realise it is lawful. The survey, conducted by Opinium on behalf of Amnesty International UK,...
newschain

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return

A Russian cosmonaut drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission. Oleg Artemyev did not see the Star City cosmonaut training centre worker, who was crossing the road in the dark late on Monday, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy