One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
Man seriously injured in St. Joseph County hit-and-run: Deputies searching for suspect vehicle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies are looking for a vehicle they believe to have been involved in an early morning hit-and-run incident that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were called to US-12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township...
Leaf collection set to begin October 31 for Kalamazoo City residents
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo is getting ready to collect those fallen leaves for residents starting on Monday, October 31, with two scheduled pickups for each household. Officials say crews will make two complete cleaning passes of the city through early December. The leaf collection...
Kalamazoo County names new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Government has named Taylor Koopman as the county’s new Public Information Officer, effective Friday, October 14. Koopman is taking over for Niyja Bouie, and is set to handle inquiries from the media, the public and elected officials, disseminate information, and coordinate public information and warnings.
Allegan County Veteran Services and Department of Veterans Affairs teaming up for Veterans Stand Down event
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The event will take place on Thursday at the First Baptist Church at 1290 32nd Street in Allegan beginning at 10 a.m. There, veterans can get information on a variety of services available to them as well as COVID-19 boosters, Hepatitis A vaccines, grab bags, and lunch.
