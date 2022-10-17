ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Leaf collection set to begin October 31 for Kalamazoo City residents

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo is getting ready to collect those fallen leaves for residents starting on Monday, October 31, with two scheduled pickups for each household. Officials say crews will make two complete cleaning passes of the city through early December. The leaf collection...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County names new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Government has named Taylor Koopman as the county’s new Public Information Officer, effective Friday, October 14. Koopman is taking over for Niyja Bouie, and is set to handle inquiries from the media, the public and elected officials, disseminate information, and coordinate public information and warnings.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

