ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The event will take place on Thursday at the First Baptist Church at 1290 32nd Street in Allegan beginning at 10 a.m. There, veterans can get information on a variety of services available to them as well as COVID-19 boosters, Hepatitis A vaccines, grab bags, and lunch.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO