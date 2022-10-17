Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls

Read full article on original website
northernplainsindependent.com
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
montanarightnow.com
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
KULR8
Police investigating shooting as murder/suicide on Murphy Ave. in Billings
The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-74125, a homicide/suicided investigation from October 19, 2022 in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue. On October 19th, at 8:35 PM, Billings Police Department patrol Officers responded to the 4600 block of...
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" near Second Avenue North and Sixth Street.
yourbigsky.com
BPD investigating homicide/suicide; Man, woman and child shot
A 39-year-old man allegedly shot and killed himself after shooting a 38-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy in Billings. Police responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue at 8:35pm, October 19th, for a report of shots being fired in the area. When BPD Officers arrived within minutes, they found the...
theelectricgf.com
Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit
A suspect is in custody after a police chase south and west of Great Falls involving multiple agencies, according to the Great Falls Police Department. All Great Falls Public Schools were under a precautionary shelter in place order, as were city private schools and those in the Town of Cascade.
Montana man accused of fatally beating and shooting woman nearly 3 decades ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old Montana man reportedly confessed to killing a woman whose body was found almost three decades ago in West Virginia. According to WSAZ-TV, in March 1993, Lisa Estepp, who also went by Lisa Martinez, was found deceased. She had been shot in the torso and beaten, WSAZ reports.
Police: Child among victims in Billings South Side murder/suicide
Police said Thursday morning the shooting on the Billings South Side was a double murder/suicide and a child was among the victims.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responding to downtown incident
The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
One person injured in Great Falls house fire
The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System hospital.
NBCMontana
Canadian man expected to change plea in $5.5 million Montana wildfire case
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is expected to enter a change of plea in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday for causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. Darrel Lynn Swanson is charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished. An offer...
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
montanarightnow.com
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
montanarightnow.com
High risk narcotics related warrant served at residence in Great Falls Friday night
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A warrant was served by the Great Falls Police Department’s (GFPD) High Risk Unit Friday night. Around 8:15 pm, the unit served a high risk narcotics related warrant on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. South. GFPD says Jack Gillespie was arrested without incident and...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
NBCMontana
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
