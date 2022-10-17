ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls

By Joee Taylor, Reporter/MMJ
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago
northernplainsindependent.com

Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls

Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours. Billings Police say a 39-year-old Billings man appears to have killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night. On Tuesday night south of Gallatin Gateway, a 50-year-old woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as 53-year-old Jason Jones and 50-year-old Kimberly Jones. The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Police investigating shooting as murder/suicide on Murphy Ave. in Billings

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-74125, a homicide/suicided investigation from October 19, 2022 in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue. On October 19th, at 8:35 PM, Billings Police Department patrol Officers responded to the 4600 block of...
yourbigsky.com

BPD investigating homicide/suicide; Man, woman and child shot

A 39-year-old man allegedly shot and killed himself after shooting a 38-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy in Billings. Police responded to the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue at 8:35pm, October 19th, for a report of shots being fired in the area. When BPD Officers arrived within minutes, they found the...
BILLINGS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

A suspect is in custody after a police chase south and west of Great Falls involving multiple agencies, according to the Great Falls Police Department. All Great Falls Public Schools were under a precautionary shelter in place order, as were city private schools and those in the Town of Cascade.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

