ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 4

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kassie Mullican, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA), and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about obtaining guardianship of children. GBLA has two projects relating to guardianship: the grandparent guardianship project and the caregiver project. The grandparent guardianship project is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shouted ‘white power’ during Burger King vandalism: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving at the Burger King on White Lane, Rodney Rusco asked for a cup of ice and acted “chill at first,” an employee said. The calm didn’t last. Rusco, who is white, began yelling and using racial slurs at the restaurant’s Hispanic employees and repeatedly shouted “white power,” according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County schools see an increase in attendance post-pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the global pandemic stopped our normal routines, including kids going to school, some schools across the state are still struggling with low attendance, now that kids have returned in-person. However, Kern County schools are experiencing the opposite, an increase in attendance this school year, including the McFarland Unified School District, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon

Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2021 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways were affected as a result […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy