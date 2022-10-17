Read full article on original website
Related
Case of bullying at Arvin High School caught on camera
An alleged bullying incident at a local high school was caught on camera resulting in an uproar from fellow students and parents, posting footage of the incident on social media.
Viral video shows apparent bullying of special needs student at Arvin High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video taken at Arvin High School shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut. A family member told 17 News the student in the video has special needs. The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other […]
2 students arrested after making alleged hoax phone call about gun near Fred L. Thompson Jr. High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a hoax phone call from two Fred L. Thompson Jr. High School students claiming someone had a gun near the school led to a temporary lockdown Wednesday. Bakersfield police officers were called to the school on Planz Road at around 12:19 p.m. and placed the school on lockdown and […]
Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a family dispute call early Wednesday morning involving a suspect possibly armed, according to the department. Bakersfield PD was on the scene of a disturbance around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 19, at a residence on the 4100 block of Parker Avenue...
‘Who or why?’ Mother of murdered Jessica Martinez pleads to public for answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, who went missing and was murdered more than 30 years ago, responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s offer of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her case. “I’m very grateful that this reward has finally happened and that Jessica’s name is out […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kassie Mullican, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA), and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about obtaining guardianship of children. GBLA has two projects relating to guardianship: the grandparent guardianship project and the caregiver project. The grandparent guardianship project is...
Man shouted ‘white power’ during Burger King vandalism: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving at the Burger King on White Lane, Rodney Rusco asked for a cup of ice and acted “chill at first,” an employee said. The calm didn’t last. Rusco, who is white, began yelling and using racial slurs at the restaurant’s Hispanic employees and repeatedly shouted “white power,” according to […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Newsom offers $50K reward for information in 1990 murder of Jessica Martinez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 1990 murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Jessica went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was […]
Kern County schools see an increase in attendance post-pandemic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the global pandemic stopped our normal routines, including kids going to school, some schools across the state are still struggling with low attendance, now that kids have returned in-person. However, Kern County schools are experiencing the opposite, an increase in attendance this school year, including the McFarland Unified School District, […]
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon
Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2021 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways were affected as a result […]
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Leaves 2 Injured in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Two vehicles collided late Wednesday night, Oct. 19, leaving two people injured and transported to a local hospital. A call came out for an expanded traffic collision in the area of South Union Avenue and Houghton Road in the city of Bakersfield around 11:43 p.m. Responding...
35-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Outlet Drive. The officials reported that a 35-year-old man traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2001 Tesla.
Man arrested after ditching gun in dumpster, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested with drugs after he tried to hide a firearm in a dumpster, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Vine Avenue and C Street after it was reported that someone had pulled out a gun. When officers […]
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
Organization looks to help stray dogs around Bakersfield
If you’re out in the almond orchards you may find a feeding station for abandoned dogs, put there by one of the volunteers who spend four to six hours a day filling them up across Bakersfield.
crimevoice.com
Kern County Narcotics Enforcement Yields Over 100 Pounds of Seized Fentanyl; Two Arrested
Above: Narcotics seized during search of vehicle | Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to curb narcotics trafficking in the county and beyond. From October 11th...
Comments / 4