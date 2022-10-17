Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sedgwick Preserve Marks 25 Years of Science, Art, and Entry to the Great Outdoors
The Sedgwick Preserve’s 25th anniversary coincides with the 20th year of SCAPE ― Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment. The group will host a benefit show at the Music Academy of the West with original paintings featuring the diverse landscapes of UC Santa Barbara’s Natural Reserve System. All artwork will be for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the system’s mission of conservation and education.
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review
Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $200,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 21, 2022. The City of Santa Barbarba has been awarded a state grant by the California Office of Transportation Safety. The Santa Barbara Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best of Santa Barbara® 2022
See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. Asked why Santa Barbara is a good place to work/have your business, Loquita General Manager Gerardo Ibarra says, “It’s an undisputed fact that Santa Barbara is one of the most beautiful places on earth. The privilege of living in ‘paradise’ is one we never take for granted, and we celebrate it every day. But it’s the beauty of our local community that makes Santa Barbara so special and unlike any other place. We are a diverse group of interesting people who are committed to helping one another and to protecting the incredible place we call home. Being able to work in service to our community is what drives us towards excellence every day.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Storied Montecito Estate
Built on six steep acres, this three-year project by local builders Giffin & Crane overcame considerable site constraints primarily because of intricately coordinated teamwork between the owners, site managers, and dozens of subcontractors. Along the way, it became a prime example of Santa Barbara custom homebuilding. “Aside from the complexity...
Santa Barbara Independent
Albert Louis Terres
Albert “Al” Louis Terres—a longtime resident of both Goleta, CA, and Grants Pass, OR—passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1935, to the late Diego Terres, Sr., and Maria Fernandez Terres in Santa Barbara, CA. Al is survived by...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Cannabis Warts: Will They Ever End?
SPRAY MISTY FOR ME: When it comes to cannabis, I’ve been accused by all the warring parties of being knee-deep in the hip pocket of the other side. Personally, I’ve always considered myself an agnostic where cannabis is concerned. Translated, that means I try to avoid the crazies. The problem here is that everyone’s crazy. After watching the county supes in action two weeks ago — on yet another appeal about an expanded greenhouse operation in Carpinteria — maybe I am too.
Santa Barbara Independent
Saved by Sips in ‘Blood from a Stone’
How does someone go from the heart-wrenching role of listening to dying people for a living to finding redemption and salvation through a new career in the wine industry? This unlikely saga is the journey readers will experience in Blood from a Stone. The just-published memoir by Santa Ynez–based writer Adam McHugh educates about the history of wine while illuminating the unique turns in one man’s tumultuous life.
Santa Barbara Independent
￼Old Spanish Days Announces 2023 Leadership Team for 99th Fiesta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 20, 2022 – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the leadership team for Fiesta 2023. The elected team includes the Executive Committee composed of: El Presidente David Bolton; El Primer Vice Presidente Brian Schwabecher; El Segundo Vice Presidente Fritz Olenberger; La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow; and El Tesorero Colin Hayward. The elected Division Chiefs are: Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell; Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Patricia Oreña; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Marketplaces Andrea Caplan; Division Chief of Pageantry Tony Miller.
Santa Barbara Independent
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/20/2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.21 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for September 2022. TOT revenues in September 2022 were about 28.2% above the monthly budget, continuing a solid uptrend that is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mayor Jenelle Osborne Appointed 2022-23 Vice Chair Of Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed 2022-2023 Vice Chair of the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) by the NCPA Board of Directors. In addition, Osborne has been appointed Chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee by the NCPA Executive Committee.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department staffing issues challenging the patrol and custody departments. More recruiting techniques will be used with outreach and videos. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $12.55 million multifamily property in Ventura, California
Universe Holdings has acquired Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit townhome-style multifamily community in Ventura, Calif. for $12.55 million. It is the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s second acquisition in Ventura the past five months and increases its holdings in the coastal California city to 500 units. Built in 1977,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Affordable Connectivity Program & CalFresh Enrollment Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is participating in the statewide mobilization effort to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) called Get Connected! California. This statewide effort is working to close the equity and access gap in the digital divide through increased registration for affordable internet services.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday.
The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program in a culmination ceremony Monday. The post Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Comments / 0