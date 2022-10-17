ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Support for Marybeth Carty

With the upcoming election, it is incumbent upon voters to exercise their right to elect officials to represent our best interests. Our family roots go back to the 1750s in Santa Barbara, and my husband and I raised three children who were educated in the Santa Barbara public school system. These children have gone on to be responsible, law-abiding, tax-paying people who have used their educations to attain gainful employment and to be the kind of citizens we need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Efi Banales Knows Students

Efi Banales is exactly what the SBUSD needs right now in an elected leader. Here’s why:. Educational Commitment – “It’s a crime, that our Spanish-speaking students are testing at the 4th-grade level,” she said in a recent online interview. She correctly understands how English as a Second Language (ESL) tracking is tragically creating a two-tiered system that isolates Spanish-home speakers and is holding kids back. Her work at La Cumbre Junior High afterschool homework program with parents and students is a model for what truly works.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | S.B. Rescue Mission Hosts Fundraiser

On October 1, the SB Rescue Mission (SBRM) hosted its annual fundraiser, which netted more than $650,000 for its Residential Treatment Programs and its Homeless Guest Services Program.The event honored longtime board chair and supporter, Karl Willig, who passed in September. About 340 guests attended the Road Trip-themed event, held...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Last Chance to Register for Next Election

Key issues in Santa Barbara life are on the ballot this coming November 8, ranging from reproductive freedoms to the U.S. Congress and local taxes. Qualified voters have until Monday, October 24, to register for the next election. In order to cast a vote, you must be age 18 or...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

SIDS and Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) joins the National Institutes of Health in recognizing October as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Safe Sleep Awareness Month, in creating awareness for parents and caregivers to take steps to reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City of Santa Barbara Awarded $200,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 21, 2022. The City of Santa Barbarba has been awarded a state grant by the California Office of Transportation Safety. The Santa Barbara Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Re-elect Kathleen Werner to Goleta Water Board

We are writing to voice our strong support for Kathleen Werner, who’s running for re-election to the Goleta Water District board. We serve on the board with Kathleen and are proud to be her colleagues. Kathleen is the board’s current president; she leads with intelligence, good will and clear...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Phyllis Hoover Barrowcliff

October 22, 1925 – October 11, 2022. Phyllis was born in Bedford, Indiana on October 22, 1925 to Howard and Mary Hoover. After frequent moves due to her father’s work in the limestone quarries, her family settled in Spencer, a small county seat. There Phyllis met and had her very first date with “the boy next door” John Barrowcliff. While John was in the service in WW2, she attended Indiana University, joining Phi Mu and graduating with a degree in Physical Education and a teaching credential. She and John married in 1947 and Phyllis taught school in Indianapolis while John attended Butler University.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Review: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’

The Lincolns of Springfield, a new musical by Terrence L. Cranert, directed by Corey Brunish (who produced the original Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, among other well known projects) is a history lesson lacking in complexity and nuance. From the first inexplicable moments of a modern-day gospel singer opening the show to the almost three hours of scenes documenting Lincoln’s rise to the presidency and ultimate demise, The Lincolns of Springfield is a tale that skims the surface of the Lincolns’ interior emotional life.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Affordable Connectivity Program & CalFresh Enrollment Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is participating in the statewide mobilization effort to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) called Get Connected! California. This statewide effort is working to close the equity and access gap in the digital divide through increased registration for affordable internet services.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Storied Montecito Estate

Built on six steep acres, this three-year project by local builders Giffin & Crane overcame considerable site constraints primarily because of intricately coordinated teamwork between the owners, site managers, and dozens of subcontractors. Along the way, it became a prime example of Santa Barbara custom homebuilding. “Aside from the complexity...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Mayor Jenelle Osborne Appointed 2022-23 Vice Chair Of Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed 2022-2023 Vice Chair of the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) by the NCPA Board of Directors. In addition, Osborne has been appointed Chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee by the NCPA Executive Committee.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/20/2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.21 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for September 2022. TOT revenues in September 2022 were about 28.2% above the monthly budget, continuing a solid uptrend that is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy