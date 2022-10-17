Read full article on original website
Support for Marybeth Carty
With the upcoming election, it is incumbent upon voters to exercise their right to elect officials to represent our best interests. Our family roots go back to the 1750s in Santa Barbara, and my husband and I raised three children who were educated in the Santa Barbara public school system. These children have gone on to be responsible, law-abiding, tax-paying people who have used their educations to attain gainful employment and to be the kind of citizens we need.
Efi Banales Knows Students
Efi Banales is exactly what the SBUSD needs right now in an elected leader. Here’s why:. Educational Commitment – “It’s a crime, that our Spanish-speaking students are testing at the 4th-grade level,” she said in a recent online interview. She correctly understands how English as a Second Language (ESL) tracking is tragically creating a two-tiered system that isolates Spanish-home speakers and is holding kids back. Her work at La Cumbre Junior High afterschool homework program with parents and students is a model for what truly works.
Society Matters | S.B. Rescue Mission Hosts Fundraiser
On October 1, the SB Rescue Mission (SBRM) hosted its annual fundraiser, which netted more than $650,000 for its Residential Treatment Programs and its Homeless Guest Services Program.The event honored longtime board chair and supporter, Karl Willig, who passed in September. About 340 guests attended the Road Trip-themed event, held...
Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration
Organizers of Old Spanish Days announced the leadership team for the 99th Fiesta celebration, with David Bolton serving as 2023 El Presidente. The post Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Last Chance to Register for Next Election
Key issues in Santa Barbara life are on the ballot this coming November 8, ranging from reproductive freedoms to the U.S. Congress and local taxes. Qualified voters have until Monday, October 24, to register for the next election. In order to cast a vote, you must be age 18 or...
Santa Barbara City College celebrates grand opening of Dream Center
Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its new Dream Center during Community Colleges' Undocumented Student Week of Action. The post Santa Barbara City College celebrates grand opening of Dream Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SIDS and Safe Sleep Awareness Month
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) joins the National Institutes of Health in recognizing October as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Safe Sleep Awareness Month, in creating awareness for parents and caregivers to take steps to reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths.
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $200,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 21, 2022. The City of Santa Barbarba has been awarded a state grant by the California Office of Transportation Safety. The Santa Barbara Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
Local schools participate in the 'Great Shakeout' statewide earthquake drill
Some schools in the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District participated in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, October 20.
Re-elect Kathleen Werner to Goleta Water Board
We are writing to voice our strong support for Kathleen Werner, who’s running for re-election to the Goleta Water District board. We serve on the board with Kathleen and are proud to be her colleagues. Kathleen is the board’s current president; she leads with intelligence, good will and clear...
Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery
A notice went out with the daily Santa Barbara News-Press paper Thursday morning letting readers know that their daily papers will no longer be delivered directly by the News-Press. The post Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Phyllis Hoover Barrowcliff
October 22, 1925 – October 11, 2022. Phyllis was born in Bedford, Indiana on October 22, 1925 to Howard and Mary Hoover. After frequent moves due to her father’s work in the limestone quarries, her family settled in Spencer, a small county seat. There Phyllis met and had her very first date with “the boy next door” John Barrowcliff. While John was in the service in WW2, she attended Indiana University, joining Phi Mu and graduating with a degree in Physical Education and a teaching credential. She and John married in 1947 and Phyllis taught school in Indianapolis while John attended Butler University.
Review: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’
The Lincolns of Springfield, a new musical by Terrence L. Cranert, directed by Corey Brunish (who produced the original Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, among other well known projects) is a history lesson lacking in complexity and nuance. From the first inexplicable moments of a modern-day gospel singer opening the show to the almost three hours of scenes documenting Lincoln’s rise to the presidency and ultimate demise, The Lincolns of Springfield is a tale that skims the surface of the Lincolns’ interior emotional life.
Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday.
The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program in a culmination ceremony Monday. The post Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
First Latina Ventura County Supervisor remembered at Celebration of Life in Oxnard
The life of the first Latina Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was celebrated last Saturday afternoon at Pacifica High School’s stadium in Oxnard. The football stands and part of the track at the school were filled with family, friends, and supporters. Ramirez, 73, was hit and killed by a...
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Affordable Connectivity Program & CalFresh Enrollment Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is participating in the statewide mobilization effort to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) called Get Connected! California. This statewide effort is working to close the equity and access gap in the digital divide through increased registration for affordable internet services.
Storied Montecito Estate
Built on six steep acres, this three-year project by local builders Giffin & Crane overcame considerable site constraints primarily because of intricately coordinated teamwork between the owners, site managers, and dozens of subcontractors. Along the way, it became a prime example of Santa Barbara custom homebuilding. “Aside from the complexity...
Mayor Jenelle Osborne Appointed 2022-23 Vice Chair Of Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed 2022-2023 Vice Chair of the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) by the NCPA Board of Directors. In addition, Osborne has been appointed Chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee by the NCPA Executive Committee.
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/20/2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.21 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for September 2022. TOT revenues in September 2022 were about 28.2% above the monthly budget, continuing a solid uptrend that is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
