vidanewspaper.com
First Latina Ventura County Supervisor remembered at Celebration of Life in Oxnard
The life of the first Latina Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was celebrated last Saturday afternoon at Pacifica High School’s stadium in Oxnard. The football stands and part of the track at the school were filled with family, friends, and supporters. Ramirez, 73, was hit and killed by a...
Ventura County Reporter
State Assembly District 38: Views on gun shows, climate change illustrate differences between Bennett and Brocato
The race for the 38th Assembly District features first-time Republican candidate Cole Brocato and Democrat Steve Bennett, who’s seeking his second term after many years on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and Ventura City Council. The district includes Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Paula and Ojai, as well as portions...
Ventura County Reporter
State Assembly District 42: Economy and inflation focus for Irwin and Mills
Voters in the 42nd assembly district have a choice between Democrat Jacqui Irwin, who is seeking her fifth two-year term after spending 10 years on the Thousand Oaks City Council, and Republican Lori Mills, a Simi Valley real estate agent making her first bid for elected office. The district includes...
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Acquires 34-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura for $12.55MM
Los Angeles (Oct. 19, 2022) — Universe Holdings has acquired Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit townhome-style multifamily community in Ventura, CA for $12.55 million. It is the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s second acquisition in Ventura in the past five months and increases its holdings in the coastal California city to 500 units.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Cannabis Warts: Will They Ever End?
SPRAY MISTY FOR ME: When it comes to cannabis, I’ve been accused by all the warring parties of being knee-deep in the hip pocket of the other side. Personally, I’ve always considered myself an agnostic where cannabis is concerned. Translated, that means I try to avoid the crazies. The problem here is that everyone’s crazy. After watching the county supes in action two weeks ago — on yet another appeal about an expanded greenhouse operation in Carpinteria — maybe I am too.
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
onscene.tv
Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard
10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery
A notice went out with the daily Santa Barbara News-Press paper Thursday morning letting readers know that their daily papers will no longer be delivered directly by the News-Press. The post Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Malibu Farmers Market is squeezed out of regular Civic Center location
The organizer of the Malibu Farmers Market is imploring city officials to find a space for the weekly market and gathering space that’s being displaced by construction of the new Santa Monica College satellite campus. Years ago, the Civic Center location was designated for construction amid worries that the market could lose its Sunday spot […] The post Malibu Farmers Market is squeezed out of regular Civic Center location appeared first on The Malibu Times.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
theavtimes.com
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Mocked for Suggesting He is Something Other than Generically White
A Telemundo debate resulted in this colloquy between the moderator and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso:. "The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African American woman or a white man." Elvir said, referring to Bass and Caruso respectively. "I'm Italian," Caruso shot back in apparent objection. "Italian American,"...
