ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Acquires 34-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura for $12.55MM

Los Angeles (Oct. 19, 2022) — Universe Holdings has acquired Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit townhome-style multifamily community in Ventura, CA for $12.55 million. It is the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s second acquisition in Ventura in the past five months and increases its holdings in the coastal California city to 500 units.
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Cannabis Warts: Will They Ever End?

SPRAY MISTY FOR ME: When it comes to cannabis, I’ve been accused by all the warring parties of being knee-deep in the hip pocket of the other side. Personally, I’ve always considered myself an agnostic where cannabis is concerned. Translated, that means I try to avoid the crazies. The problem here is that everyone’s crazy. After watching the county supes in action two weeks ago — on yet another appeal about an expanded greenhouse operation in Carpinteria — maybe I am too.
CARPINTERIA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard

10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
OXNARD, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Farmers Market is squeezed out of regular Civic Center location

The organizer of the Malibu Farmers Market is imploring city officials to find a space for the weekly market and gathering space that’s being displaced by construction of the new Santa Monica College satellite campus. Years ago, the Civic Center location was designated for construction amid worries that the market could lose its Sunday spot […] The post Malibu Farmers Market is squeezed out of regular Civic Center location appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced

A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
venturabreeze.com

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy