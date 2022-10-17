ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Comments / 7

Kimberly Kearns
3d ago

Glad he was arrested, the pure hell the kids have been threw will take alot of therapy to learn to deal with an over come. prayers an ❤️

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
ABERDEEN, NC
Centre Daily

Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say

A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
CLEMMONS, NC
abc45.com

Police: One dead in Peachtree Street shooting, two injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. "You can actually even feel the vibration of the gunshots," said a nearby neighbor. A neighbor who lives a few homes down from the shooting said it wasn't one gunshot, it was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
STONEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy