3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons siad during a […]
Family of NC woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
WBTV
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for trafficking drugs in his former employer’s parking lot just thirty minutes after he had been fired. Deputies were called to the parking lot of Love’s Travel Plaza off Peeler Road in...
Man wanted after robbery with dangerous weapon in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after a robbery in Graham earlier this month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. On Oct. 10 around 11:00 p.m., a man, later identified as 43-year-old Khafian Scott, went into the K C Quickie Mart at 312 Providence Road. He had a weapon, demanded money […]
Davidson Co. boy locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
cbs17
2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
Centre Daily
Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say
A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed...
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash had a busy highway closed early Thursday morning. The call came in just after midnight that a person had been hit on southbound US 52 at Germanton Road. Police say that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of US 52 when he was struck. The driver […]
WBTV
Sheriff: Men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill 250K people; local counties crack down on drugs
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested over the weekend after they were found to have been in possession of enough uncut fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people. Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, were arrested following a joint operation between the Stanly County...
Wanted: Suspect brazenly opens fire in South End, police say
A suspect is being sought in connection to a reported shooting that happened earlier this month in South End, CMPD said.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police cruiser hit while on scene of deadly Highway 52 pedestrian crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 52 Thursday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes near the exit for Germanton Road shortly after midnight. Authorities have not identified the person killed or explained why the person was on the highway....
abc45.com
Police: One dead in Peachtree Street shooting, two injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. "You can actually even feel the vibration of the gunshots," said a nearby neighbor. A neighbor who lives a few homes down from the shooting said it wasn't one gunshot, it was...
Man found shot to death reportedly threatened another man in Rockingham County
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office believe a man was shot to death by the person who called 9-1-1 Monday. Around 1:43 p.m., deputies received a call about a person who was shot on Wimbish Road. When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34,...
Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stoneville Shooting Death
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that an individual had been shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. Stoneville, N.C. Upon their arrival, Deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near...
WXII 12
Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
Five arrested, no injuries after shootout in front of North Carolina school bus: Officials
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Muddle School students home.
