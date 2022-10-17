ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CMEDL6.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Teacher taken to hospital after chemical spill at Booker T Washington High in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue initially just after 11 a.m. that crews were at the school for a “chemical emergency.” In an update at noon, she said the spill happened in a storage room and the teacher had minor injuries.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg

New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/new-kent-man-wanted-accused-of-illegally-filming-woman-in-williamsburg/.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman and 5-year-old daughter reported missing in Chesapeake

Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s29Wwv.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads man gets 60 days in jail for Jan. 6 involvement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads will spend 60 days behind bars in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court records show Ryan Suleski was in the Capitol that day. The FBI used videos from TikTok to identify him. He said on camera that he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

