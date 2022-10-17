The 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Oral Interpretation Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 22, at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. Over 200 competitors from 20 schools will be participating. The students will compete in three rounds in the morning, and final rounds in the afternoon. Students perform in various categories including poetry, oratory, humor, storytelling, drama, duet, and reader’s theatre.

MADISON, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO