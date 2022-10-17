Read full article on original website
Karl Mundt Oral Interpretation Tournament is Saturday
The 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Oral Interpretation Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 22, at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. Over 200 competitors from 20 schools will be participating. The students will compete in three rounds in the morning, and final rounds in the afternoon. Students perform in various categories including poetry, oratory, humor, storytelling, drama, duet, and reader’s theatre.
DSU surpasses $250,000 goal on Day of Giving
The Dakota State University Foundation raised a total of $288,438 during last month’s Day of Giving, which raised scholarship dollars for DSU students. There were 1,364 donors from 50 states and four countries who supported 28 areas at Dakota State. “With this effort, we continue to unite and rise...
Cota wins SD Biotech award
Katherine Cota was presented with the Collaborator Award at the South Dakota Biotech Summit this month. Cota, the Director of Economic Development at Dakota State University, was chosen for the award due to her efforts with South Dakota FAST Launch and other shepherding programs critical to fostering talent and innovation for biotechnology in the state.
Dakota State researchers granted awards
Five Dakota State graduate students have been awarded in-house funding through the Graduate Research Initiative (GRI) program. Both online and on-campus students were able to submit research proposals, which were reviewed by a team of graduate faculty and doctoral students. A blind jury process was used to review the proposals. Those selected receive a $500 stipend for data collection, analysis, or results dissemination.
