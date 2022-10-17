Read full article on original website
Former ND House Majority Leader Earl Strinden dead at 90
FARGO (KFGO Prairie Public) – Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Earl Strinden has died at age 90. The Grand Forks Republican was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 1966. He served until 1988. He was the Republican House leader since 1975. Strinden ran for US Senate in 1988, but was defeated by incumbent Democratic Senator Quentin Burdick.
More federal indictments in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More federal indictments in the $250 million fraud scandal at “Feeding our Future.”. Prosecutors said a couple from Shakopee, Mekfira Hussein, 38, and her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, 42, fraudulently diverted nearly $9 million in federal Children Nutrition Program funds, allegedly for Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and Fridley.
Union calls for U of M Board of Regents vice chair to resign
MINNEAPOLIS – Teamsters Local 320 is calling for the resignation of University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum. Last week, Sviggum asked whether “too much diversity” factors into declining enrollment at the Morris campus. The former Minnesota House Speaker said he received two letters...
Rush City woman charged in Pine City double fatality crash
PINE CITY, Minn. – Bail is set at $100,000 for a Rush City woman charged with causing a crash in Pine City that killed two people. Anastasia Nelson, 19, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle with negligence under the influence of alcohol. Deputies found a 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man dead at the scene early Saturday morning. Another 18-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.
FBI wants help identifying ‘Umbrella Man’ from 2020 riots in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The FBI is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of “Umbrella Man,” an adult white man seen in Minneapolis during the riots following the death of George Floyd in the Spring of 2020. Specifically, agents said he is responsible for breaking windows at the...
Two in custody after death of 17-month-old Maplewood girl
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – A mother and her boyfriend are in-custody after a toddler died Tuesday night at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. Maplewood police said Thursday that officers, along with Maplewood firefighters, responded to the 1400 block of County Road B East around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries.
Arson suspected in fire at historic Maple Grove Village Hall
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Police are investigating a fire on Tuesday night at the historic Maple Grove Village Hall as an arson. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly, but the building suffered fire and smoke damage. Detectives believe it may have been intentionally set by...
