Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
Disney raises admission prices in California, leaves them alone in Florida
Admission prices at Disneyland are on the rise. And Genie+ will cost more in all parks. Disney theme parks have seen unprecedented demand lately, but many fans say ongoing price increases could limit future visits. Disney has increased the price of tickets to its California theme parks, with a one-day...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort
Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket exclusive to Annual Passholders will be available at Walt Disney World soon. Mickey is peeking out of a pile of popcorn in a preview video on the Disney World Passholders Facebook...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneydining.com
Tips to Beat the Disney Crowds
The seasonal crowds at Walt Disney World have picked up again. Every year there is a small window of time after school starts when the crowds disappear, but they soon return with a vengeance just in time for the holidays. This week, Rise of the Resistance sported a 7-hour wait! 7 hours! Other rides saw at least an hour and many rides saw considerably longer waits. Days like that make it very frustrating to be in the Parks.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
WDW News Today
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
disneydining.com
Adorable Baby Hedgehogs Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
In 1998, Animal Kingdom Park opened at Walt Disney World Resort — which taught Guests all about conservation and how to protect the animals that inhabit the surrounding land. Conservation has always been important at Disney, with Walt Disney himself famously saying, “Conservation isn’t just the business of a few people. It’s a matter that concerns all of us.”
disneydining.com
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
Comments / 0