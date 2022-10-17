Read full article on original website
Related
3 News Now
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
3 News Now
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
Wildfire smoke chokes U.S. Northwest, residents don masks
SEATTLE, Wash., Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of America's Pacific Northwest with smoke, choking residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air in the United States, according to government data.
Comments / 0