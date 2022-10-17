ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reuters

Wildfire smoke chokes U.S. Northwest, residents don masks

SEATTLE, Wash., Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of America's Pacific Northwest with smoke, choking residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air in the United States, according to government data.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy