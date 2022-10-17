Xi Jinping is primed to receive a third five-year term as head of China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday. What's unknown is who will join him for the next five years on the party’s leading bodies. Most closely watched will be the Politburo Standing Committee, whose size fluctuates but has stood at seven members under Xi. The guessing game aside, some question how much the makeup of the Standing Committee matters given Xi’s steely hold on power and the lack of significant policy or ideological differences.

