ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Herald-Journal

From the Editor

The hair on my head isn’t yet grey, and I can remember a time when the US used to scold China on “internet censorship.” Where’s the human dignity? The right to dissent? The freedom of expression? Good thing we live in a democracy under the rule of law. If you had those five on your Bingo card, you’d have done well in a lot of presidential speeches from, say, 1998 to 2008.
Herald-Journal

China Party Congress Future Leaders

Xi Jinping is primed to receive a third five-year term as head of China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday. What's unknown is who will join him for the next five years on the party’s leading bodies. Most closely watched will be the Politburo Standing Committee, whose size fluctuates but has stood at seven members under Xi. The guessing game aside, some question how much the makeup of the Standing Committee matters given Xi’s steely hold on power and the lack of significant policy or ideological differences.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEVADA STATE
AFP

Ukraine war further divides Kosovo's rival communities

In the deeply divided Kosovo city of Mitrovica, the fighting in Ukraine has added another wedge between Serbs and ethnic Albanians, where the conflict has stirred bitter memories of their own war.  Miodrag Milicevic -- the director of Aktiv, a nonprofit in Serb north Mitrovica -- believes that the current conflict has only further reinforced the "two very different realities" in the divided city that is a result of "the absence of any dialogue" between the communities.  
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy