Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Washington Reportedly Signing Notable Quarterback Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are adding a veteran quarterback to their practice squad. According to ESPN's John Keim, the team is going to sign former New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 when Daniel Jones was hurt. He lost both starts and only...
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dan Quinn goes off after Week 6 loss
The Dallas Cowboys got to 4-1 without Dak Prescott mainly on the strength of their defense. This past Sunday against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys’ defense entered the game having not allowed any team to score 20 points all season. That went away quickly as the Eagles led...
Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith was thought to be out indefinitely, but owner Jerry Jones has given hope of a potential return in 2022.
Yardbarker
Eagles have some tricky decisions to make when it comes to 2023 free agents
As the Eagles continue to ride their undefeated high into the bye week, the front office will have its hands full of work. At the moment, Philadelphia has a big offseason ahead. They will be entering the 2023 offseason with 19 players being eligible for free agency. 10 of those...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
"We should be encouraged," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says of the Eagles experience and a lesson theoretically learned. "We can beat them.”
Eagles' Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson releasing Christmas album
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas has already come early for Eagles fans with the Birds' undefeated record. But now there is a bonus gift just in time for the holidays. Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are releasing the "Philly Special Christmas" album. Players posted the announcement on their Instagram...
Yardbarker
Two offseason trades with the Saints have Eagles' future looking bright
Philadelphia's 26-17 win wasn't just over the Dallas Cowboys. It was salt in the wound for New Orleans after two offseason trades between the franchises have the Eagles set up for sustained success and the Saints few paths to improve. On April 4, Philadelphia acquired the No. 18 pick in...
Joel Embiid's Massive Block In 76ers-Celtics Game Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, Joel Embiid had a huge block in the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics game.
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and a top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Wawa celebrates the Phillies with ‘SchwarberFest’ promotion
Wawa has announced the launch of "SchwarberFest," which is a limited-time promotion that celebrates the Philadelphia Phillies' success on the field.
Phillymag.com
How the Always-Smiling, Always-Practicing Tyrese Maxey Became the “Absolute Key” for the Sixers
Three years ago, Maxey was playing high-school basketball. Now, on the eve of his third NBA season, Philly fans have embraced him with unprecedented verve, and Daryl Morey has called him the "absolute key" to the Sixers' title chances. No pressure, kid. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0