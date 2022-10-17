YK Osiris Shares Eerie Post, Speaks On Friendship With Drake & More

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to suicide .

R&B singer YK Osiris shared an eerie message on Instagram Live that has left fans and peers alike concerned.

On Monday (Oct. 16), YK (born Osiris Jahkail Williams) spoke on how displeased he currently is with his life while driving around Los Angeles. He then went on to mention that Drake and Lil Baby are no longer friends with him before sharing perceived suicidal thoughts and urges he’s been having.

“You can’t use Drake with me, you can’t use Lil Baby, ’cause they don’t f**k with me no more,” YK expressed about the rap superstars. “So please don’t use that. You haven’t seen me around Drake in a minute or Lil Baby. Long time. So lets get that out the door. Please don’t use that no more.”

With a swift change of demeanor, he revealed, “I wanna die. I wanna k*ll myself. I wanna just leave this Earth. But something telling me…I don’t know. I can’t even see my kids. People look at me as a clown . I’m a talented person. But that doesn’t matter because I don’t drop my music. I don’t do sh*t. I haven’t even performed in f**king two years, ni**a. I get why they don’t F**k with me. But, I don’t know.”

He continued, “If I k*lled myself right now, if I go right now, how would y’all feel? Nobody ain’t gon’ give a f**k…I’ma tell you what people gon’ say if I die right now…If I k*lled myself right now, they gon’ say, ‘Good, he don’t have to pay no more debts no more.’ They gone make gimmicks.”

Referencing debts allegedly owed to Drake and Lil Baby, the Def Jam signee added: ‘I don’t have to pay Drake anymore,’ they gon’ say that bulls**t. ‘I don’t have to pay Lil Baby no more,’ they gon’ say that bullsh*t…They gon’ say the dumbest s**t ever, the funniest s**t ever.”

Mid video, the “Worth It” crooner stopped to hand out $500 each to three kids hanging out on a corner. He then gave another $500 to a woman who asked for money after seeing his generous act. In return, YK just asked for prayers.

Returning to his Live, he expressed, “I just want to be happy. That’s all I wanna do is be happy. My baby mama always tell me, ‘Osiris, nobody f**k with you.’ I always tell her, ‘Ah, I don’t believe you.’ And nobody really don’t f**k with me. She be telling me, ‘Osiris, nobody **k with you. Stop doing music, bruh. Your sh*t wack.’ Now, I believe her. She’s definitely right.”

The 24-year-old’s Instagram Live vent followed a post of him claiming that someone stole $40,000 from him.

He wrote: “I hate people that steals [sic] lol. Like u steal 40,000 from me and all u gonna do is blow it.”

Revisit YK Osiris’ concerning Instagram Live video above.

Sending love and positivity his way!

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.