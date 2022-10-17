ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

R&B Singer-Songwriter Joyce Sims Dead At 63

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Acclaimed R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by her family on Friday (Oct. 14).

Annette Ramsey, one of Sims’ siblings, wrote in a post on Facebook , “My heart is broken. I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP.”

More from VIBE.com

No cause of death has been revealed.

The New Jersey resident was best known for her 1986 record, “(You Are My) All and All” —produced by electro-Hip-Hop pioneer Kurtis Mantronik—which peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. dance charts and her 1987 international hit, “Come Into My Life.” She also was famously sampled by artists across genres including Snoop Dogg , Angie Stone , and Randy Crawford.

The Rochester, N.Y. native continued to find success with singles, “Love Makes a Woman” and “Looking for a Love.” Sims even released an album in 2014 titled Love Song, which features a duet with reggae artist Maxi Priest. This past summer, she toured the United Kingdom and planned to release a new album this year.

Sims is survived by her husband, Errol, and their two children. VIBE sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends at this time.

Watch Joyce Sims’ 2015 performance of her acclaimed hit at London’s Jazz Cafe below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Captivates New And Old Fans With ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Joyce Wrice cements her blossoming place in R&B history with the arrival of her Tiny Desk. Throughout her 17-minute set, diehard fans get fed with their favorite hits including “Chandler,” “Falling in Love,” “Must Be Nice,” and “On One” from her debut album, Overgrown, and the lead singles, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” and “Iced Tea,” from her most recent EP, Motive. Wearing a white crop top, elbow-length gloves, and matching cut-out maxi skirt, the 30-year-old West Coast songbird was joined by her live band dressed in all-black with dark sunglasses, comprised of Branden Akinyele, Christian Carey, fellow singer Mack Keane, and renowned...
Vibe

Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage In Las Vegas: “Do You Mind If I Just Sing A Couple Songs To You?”

Usher shared a special moment with Issa Rae last Saturday (Oct. 15) during a performance for his Las Vegas Residency. The 44-year-old R&B singer connected with the Hollywood mogul for an intimate delivery of “Superstar.” The moment was shared by both stars on social media. “I love you Issa Rae,” Usher exclaimed as the two swayed to the live music.More from VIBE.comWhy Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Necessary ViewingUsher Celebrates 44th Birthday With Surprise Party In Las VegasIssa Rae Named Honoree At The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala “Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple [of] songs to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Vibe

Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Vibe

Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge have officially reprised their beloved Hip-Hop duo, NxWorries. Back with their first release in six years, the group is finally dropping their long-awaited record, “Where I Go.” After debuting in 2020 during their set at the Double Happiness Festival, the song is now a collaboration with H.E.R. and has a full visual coming.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicSilk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 ConsiderationAlicia Keys Plants New York Roots In Los Angeles With 'Alicia + Keys' Tour Paak, 36, tweeted on Tuesday (Oct. 18), “OCTOBER 19 NEW NXWORRIES WHERE...
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting a baby boy. During a Los Angeles concert on Thursday (Oct. 13), the duo performed the fan-favorite track “Moments” from Aiko’s 2017 album Trip, affectionately singing to one another in front of the excited audience.More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For Its 10-Year Anniversary As the song concluded, Sean cradled Aiko’s belly and revealed the gender of their bundle of joy. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” the Dark Sky Paradise emcee shouted to the roaring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health

Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game. Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism “He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg

Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.” On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd.More from VIBE.comJeezy Was Set To Appear On Kanye West's Shelved 'The Shop' EpisodeDJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged ThreatsHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic Remarks During his 5-minute rant, West, 45, claimed Noreaga was his “brother,” and knew that the Drink Champs host “is under pressure.” “If you look at the...
Vibe

Former NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot Dead At 32

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a Pennsylvania bar on Sunday morning (Oct. 16), WFMZ reports. He was 32 years old. The shooting reportedly took place outside the Legends bar and restaurant in the Muhlenberg Township of Berks County, PA. Dennard was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after being transported. His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the coroner.More from VIBE.comAsian Doll College Concert Leaves Two Shot And More InjuredDrake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL GamesRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Vibe

The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Vibe

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Keke Palmer Ready To Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast

When asked about joining the Sister Act 3 cast, Keke Palmer had one simple answer: “Yes!”. The KeyTV founder, 29, spoke to Entertainment Tonight while appearing at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors on Sunday (Oct. 16) and broke her silence on Whoopi Goldberg’s recent comments about the forthcoming reboot.
Vibe

Ice Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To “Destroy” Big 3 League

Ice Cube has accused the NBA and ESPN of attempting to “destroy” his The Big 3 basketball league, pointing to the two entities’ refusal to acknowledge The Big 3’s innovations and contributions to the sport. The 53-year-old rapper and actor’s allegations were revealed in his response to former NBA star and The Big 3 participant Stephen Jackson’s recent promotion of the league and its benefits on social media. “Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5. We definitely need everybody’s support,” Cube wrote in his own tweet this past Saturday (Oct. 15) while reposting a clip of the All The Smoke cohost’s comments. “The @nba...
Vibe

The Game Trolls 50 Cent’s Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise

The Game used 50 Cent’s estranged relationship with his son to troll him in another round of their longstanding beef. The Compton native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to show love to his child, Harlem Taylor, but the West Coast rapper couldn’t resist tying the post to his rival.  In the first post, The Game, legally known as Jayceon Taylor, uploaded a throwback picture of Fiddy, née Curtis Jackson, with his son Marquise Jackson. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he captioned the mocking post. Taylor, 42, followed up with a throwback of himself and a younger photo...
Vibe

Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Financial Transparency

Jay-Z is suing Bacardi Limited over lack of financial transparency in their D’Usse partnership. TMZ reports that the businessman, also known as Shawn Carter, is inquiring about how much money the cognac line has made, and his lawsuit is demanding that information. Carter’s company, SC Liquor, is also pressing...
Vibe

Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Order Of Jamaica Award

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was among 143 Jamaicans decorated on Monday (Oct. 17) at the country’s National Honours And Awards Ceremony. The ceremony was held at King’s House in Kingston. According to the Jamaica Observer, the newly-minted Emmy winner, 65, was one of ten recipients to receive the nation’s fifth-highest honor, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), given to “citizens of outstanding distinction.”More from VIBE.com'Abbot Elementary' Season 2 Premiere Sees Skyrocketing Ratings First WeekJennifer Hudson And Sheryl Lee Ralph Share Special 'Dreamgirls' MomentQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel To Be Honored By Women In Film Los Angeles “Well, it is now official! I am...
Vibe

George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West For “Infliction Of Emotional Distress”

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, has moved to file a lawsuit against Kanye West after the rapper publicly attributed Floyd’s death to fentanyl. According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington is seeking $250 million in damages. A news release that details the legal action against Ye notes “harassment, misappropriation, defamation” and “infliction of emotional distress” as reasoning for the suit. “Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” reads the suit.More from VIBE.comAhmaud Arbery's Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter CommentsTalib Kweli Accuses...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy