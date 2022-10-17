ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns

Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
koamnewsnow.com

Best Places To Live In Colorado In 2022

There are many compelling reasons to live in Colorado—as the state offers a four-season climate while boasting rugged mountains and desert towns. People are also moving to the state for its casual culture, economic opportunities and endless outdoor activities. Whether you’re relocating from the midwest or a coastal state,...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.

Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
DENVER, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of 2022's top Halloween attractions in the U.S. found in Colorado

According to ScareFactor.com, one of the top ten best Halloween attractions in the United States is found in Colorado. Hell Scream Haunted House, located in Colorado Springs, ranked ninth overall on the website's list of spooky attractions to visit in 2022. The website evaluated each haunt's scare factor, entertainment value, special effects, costuming, and cast to make the determination.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
