25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
Denver restaurant ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in US
Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the "Best of the Best" in the United States for 2022.
See Inside a Giant Freezer Full of Prehistoric Ice in Colorado
There are all kinds of hidden gems in Colorado, many of which not just everybody knows about. One of these places is quite intriguing in nature and is in a part of Colorado that you very well may have driven past and not even realized what was inside. This place...
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Must Do Colorado Hike: Big Wash Trail is Fun, Easy, and Beautiful
If you're looking for a hiking trail in Colorado that isn't extreme but still offers stunning views, then Big Wash Trail is the place for you. Located along the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, just 20 to 25 minutes away from Grand Junction, Colorado is Big Wash, an incredibly fun and easy hiking trail.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Best Places To Live In Colorado In 2022
There are many compelling reasons to live in Colorado—as the state offers a four-season climate while boasting rugged mountains and desert towns. People are also moving to the state for its casual culture, economic opportunities and endless outdoor activities. Whether you’re relocating from the midwest or a coastal state,...
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Colorado
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
One of 2022's top Halloween attractions in the U.S. found in Colorado
According to ScareFactor.com, one of the top ten best Halloween attractions in the United States is found in Colorado. Hell Scream Haunted House, located in Colorado Springs, ranked ninth overall on the website's list of spooky attractions to visit in 2022. The website evaluated each haunt's scare factor, entertainment value, special effects, costuming, and cast to make the determination.
Not Your Grannies Blanket, Why Barn Quilts Are On Colorado Barns
Barns can be fun to decorate. Recently we told you what the star decoration on a barn means, but what about those "barn quilts"? The geometric patterns resemble a quilt block you might find on a gifted blanket from grandma. The ones you see on barns are often painted on a piece of wood.
Crime continues to rise in only a few Colorado cities
Of Colorado's 10 largest cities, only three have seen violent crime worsen in 2022: Aurora, Greeley and Pueblo.
