Marie Marcotte
Agnes Marie Marcotte, 92, of Hutchinson, died October 17, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born January 14, 1930, in St. Joseph, KS, to Ronald J. and Laura M. (Ouellette) Arpin. Marie attended school in Clyde, KS. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Kress, Duckwalls, and Ben Franklin. Marie loved...
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Rachel Lee Johnson
Rachel Lee Johnson, 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Rachel was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 16, 1941, a daughter of Bessie Arlene (Anderson) and Thomas Samuel Miller. Through the years Rachel was a homemaker, farmers...
Dora Elizabeth Taylor
Dora Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Dora was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 28, 1932, a daughter of Ethel Pauline (Miller) and Harry R. Baldwin. Dora was a homemaker. Dora Elizabeth Baldwin was...
Elaine Lavonne (Moore) Merritt-Pinkston
Elaine Lavonne Merritt-Pinkston, 88, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 17, 2022, at Joplin Health and Rehab in Joplin, Missouri. She was born September 21, 1934, in Kanopolis, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Ethel Essick Moore. Elaine has resided in Lyons since 1973. She graduated High School in Covina, California, and later received her Bachelor of Education degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Elaine went on to receive her Masters in Special Education from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, and continued her education at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a schoolteacher on an Indian Reservation in White River, Arizona, and for many different school districts in Kansas. Following her retirement, she was a caretaker for the elderly. Elaine was a member of the First Christian Church, Lyons. She enjoyed gardening, doing artwork, crafts, and spending time with her family. Elaine had a big heart for all children. In 1958, Elaine was united in marriage with Preston T. Merritt. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1974. In 1975, Elaine was united in marriage with LeaRoy Pinkston Sr. They later divorced. She is survived by her nine children, Michelle Mitchell and husband Jim of Spokane, WA, Tammy Love of Crystal River, FL, Mary Kinast and husband Vince of Hutchinson, KS, Ethel Smith of Miami, OK, Wayne Merritt and wife Brenda of Lyons, KS, Larry Pinkston and wife Donna of Hutchinson, KS, Roxanne Pinkston of Hutchinson, KS, Shelly Mason of Texas, and Learoy Pinkston II of Lyons, KS; brother, James Moore of Oregon, WA; two sisters, Judy King of Fayetteville, AR, and Ethel Roth of Kansas City, MO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Preston Merritt, and numerous siblings. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Franklin Becker
Franklin “Frankie” Edward Becker, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. He was an electrician for KIT Manufacturing, McPherson for 30 years and then a janitor for Columbia Windows, Lindsborg for 25 years. Frankie was born on...
Next Talk20 Hutch is January 27th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in our community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking. Engage your...
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
Sedgwick Elementary Principal Receives Outstanding Leadership Award
SEDGWICK, Kan. – Congratulations to R. L. Wright Elementary School Principal Julie Scott, as she has been awarded the 2022 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona. Mrs. Scott is one of nine administrators in the United States to...
Dillon Nature Center Foundation announces 50 for 50 Fundraising Campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In recognition of the Dillon Nature Center’s Foundation 50th year, DNC Foundation board members are inviting nature center supporters and the public to donate to a special 50 for 50 Fundraising campaign. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided support to Dillon Nature Center. Notable...
McPherson Chamber Holds Annual Meeting, MCCF’s Goss is Recipient of President’s Award
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Chamber of Commerce presented Becky Goss with the 2022 President’s Award during their annual meeting Tuesday at the Community Building for her many contributions to the community. Goss, Chief Executive Officer of the McPherson County Community Foundation since its inception in 2011, said...
McPherson County Employer Child Care Survey
MCPHERSON, Kan. – A group of McPherson County Stakeholders, including representation from city government, economic development, healthcare, education, and philanthropy are assessing the needs for childcare in McPherson County. Participation in this survey will assess the capacity for employers in McPherson County to increase access to childcare that could...
Two Semi-Trucks Involved in Accident Early Tuesday Morning West of South Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Early Tuesday morning to the junction of US 50 and K-14 west of South Hutchinson for an incident between two semi-trucks. According to a report, Deputies discovered that a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42-year-old male from Farmington,...
Bullpup Soccer Shuts Out No. 4 Augusta 1-0
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last week and a half, the Bullpup Boys Soccer team faced three overtime matches. On Tuesday, the Pups were able to build momentum as they began the final week of the regular season with a 1-0 victory on the road against the Augusta Orioles.
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Tuesday Afternoon Fire on East 23rd
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire in the 500 block of E. 23rd Avenue. The first responding units found a residential home with a moderate amount of smoke coming from all windows shortly after 3 p.m. Crews were able to perform an...
