Local leaders host SAFE-T Act town hall
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — State Senator Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, on Wednesday night joined local law enforcement and state officials for a town hall regarding the upcoming SAFE-T Act. The senator hosted the meeting to discuss upcoming changes and concerns to the state’s new criminal justice system that will take...
Louisiana mayor, community reacts to police chief arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Louisiana, Missouri, police chief is behind bars after a man was found dead in his home. "It's a tragic event," said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter. "There's been eight fatalities over the last two and a half, three years dealing with the drugs and this just compounds it."
Quincy coalition awarded funds to address systemic health disparities
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state including one in Quincy to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease,...
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
Keokuk man sentenced for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man who was also a previous convicted offender was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two decades in federal prison for drug and firearm convictions. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced to 19 years in prison following his plea to the charges of possession...
Louisiana police chief, girlfriend face felony charges after man's death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged following the death of one of her brothers. William Jones, 50, and Alexis J. (AJ) Thone, 25, are both facing felonies. On Monday, Oct. 18 around 9:53 p.m., an off-duty...
Military seeing lower recruitment numbers
(KHQA) — Military recruiters across the nation have seen a decline in the number of people joining the military. When many schools transitioned to virtual learning, military recruiters were forced away from their traditional recruiting style. "In 2020, it shut down completely," said Quincy Army Recruiting Station Commander Chuck...
Local manufacturers show youth career possibilities
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — As part of National Manufacturing Month this October, the Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) and its partners are celebrating and bringing awareness for the need for a skilled workforce to fill positions in the industry. The groups are hosting manufacturing tours of Gardner...
Another person arrested after man killed in Hannibal assault
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Another person has been arrested in connecting to a fatal assault that happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Hannibal. Todd C. Haynes Jr, 22, of Hannibal, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and charged with first degree assault. Haynes is being held in the...
Jacksonville murder suspect headed to trial
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The suspect in a Jacksonville homicide is headed to trial in December. Joshua E. Wilson was arrested in March 2021 for the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago, formerly of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police had discovered Fitts's body during the early morning hours of...
Final Hannibal night hike to see bats is Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — If you've been wanting to go on a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve but haven't made it yet, you're last chance to do it this year is on Saturday. The hike starts at 5:30 p.m., scheduled in time for hikers to see bats at...
QU Hawk Express Jazz Band to host concert
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you love jazz music, this is a fall festival you won’t want to miss. Quincy University's Music Department is hosting its Hawk Express Jazz Band Fall Concert this month. The band will perform a wide array of jazz tunes including The Chicken, String...
