Colorado State

coloradosun.com

The history of Colorado climbers who summit buildings instead of mountains

In the spring of 2018, a University of Colorado graduate decided to climb up the north face of the Macky Auditorium, a building he had worked in for over a year. Drew Herder would leave work at 2 or 3 a.m. and gaze longingly at the face, hoping one day to climb the stacked redstone facade overlooking Boulder.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics

If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves nearly $7 million in eco devo incentives

An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here. The largest incentive approved would help an electric aircraft company using the code name “Project...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

