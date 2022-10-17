Read full article on original website
Dependable Cleaners holds 41st Coats for Colorado drive
Just in time for colder weather, FOX31 is holding a Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign.
coloradosun.com
The history of Colorado climbers who summit buildings instead of mountains
In the spring of 2018, a University of Colorado graduate decided to climb up the north face of the Macky Auditorium, a building he had worked in for over a year. Drew Herder would leave work at 2 or 3 a.m. and gaze longingly at the face, hoping one day to climb the stacked redstone facade overlooking Boulder.
4 Great Burger Places in Colorado
When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
Denver restaurant ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in US
Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the "Best of the Best" in the United States for 2022.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of most spooky places in US
If you are looking to get into the Halloween mood or experience the supernatural, Colorado is home to one of the spookiest towns in the country.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics
If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
Not Your Grannies Blanket, Why Barn Quilts Are On Colorado Barns
Barns can be fun to decorate. Recently we told you what the star decoration on a barn means, but what about those "barn quilts"? The geometric patterns resemble a quilt block you might find on a gifted blanket from grandma. The ones you see on barns are often painted on a piece of wood.
Colorado approves nearly $7 million in eco devo incentives
An electric plane company could grow its operations in Centennial or Jefferson County after landing almost $3 million in state economic development tax credits. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Economic Development Commission Thursday approved almost $7 million in economic incentives for five companies to either locate, or grow, their businesses here. The largest incentive approved would help an electric aircraft company using the code name “Project...
Famous Snow Forecaster Predicts First Big Snowstorm This Weekend In Colorado
There is a gentleman by the name of Joel Gratz that is arguably the greatest snow predictor in Colorado that is predicting the season's first big snowfall for our state this weekend. Sure, we're currently dealing with temperatures in the upper 70's and will be for the next few days...
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado
Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
Watch an Enormous Bull Elk Charge a Cell-Phone-Wielding Tourist in Colorado
People can be—let’s not put too fine a point on this—stupid, especially when it comes to wild animals. And some people are so stupid that even when smarter people try to warn them, they just keep on being stupid. Such behavior is exacerbated by the presence of cell phones. Phones make everybody stupid. But I digress.
Two Colorado Cities See an Increase in Homicide Rates in 2022
According to a recent study done by WalletHub, homicide rates are increasing rapidly across the entire country. Some even more alarming news is that homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10 percent, just in recent months alone. To figure out where the biggest homicide problems exist, WalletHub...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
