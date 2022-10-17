Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
denverite.com
Green Russell is the latest long-time business to leave Larimer Square
On Thursday, restaurateurs Jacqueline and Frank Bonanno announced Green Russell, their speakeasy-like bar beneath Larimer Square, will close after 12 years in business. New Year’s Eve will be their last night in operation, and the couple told us they have no plans to resurrect it. “The new owners of...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards
Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss. A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Denver
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Mile High City.
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
