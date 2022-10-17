ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

I’m a cleaning pro – how to banish soap scum for good using a $1 item

CLEANING up shower scum on glass shower doors can be difficult and unpleasant. However, one cleaning pro has shared a trick that changes the game. Chiana Dickson, who describes herself as a "stickler for keeping a clean home," wrote in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she instantly dissolved soap scum on glass shower doors.
The Independent

8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless

Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
thespruce.com

Designers Share Ways to Decorate Kitchen Counters

The kitchen is thought of as the heart of the home, and we all know that it is more than just a place to enjoy meals. The kitchen is where the family gathers after a long day apart, serves as a place for kids to sit down to tackle their homework, and sometimes even functions as a work-from-home spot. So it's no wonder that many people wish to make their kitchens as stylish as possible; they're such a key room within the home!
Interesting Engineering

8 ways to spruce up your living room with tech decor

Tech decor is an exciting trend that has been gaining momentum in the past few years. It's a way to decorate your home with the latest technology while still keeping the space clean and uncluttered. It allows people to create a modern atmosphere for their homes and make them more up-to-date.
findingfarina.com

What Are the Types of Flooring for Your House?

About 45% of the carpets produced worldwide are made in the United States. It seems like carpeting is the go-to flooring option for many homeowners. But, it’s not the only option available. There are many different types of flooring, both traditional and contemporary, that you can choose from to...
jguru.com

The Importance Of Mattress Protectors And Mattresses For Comfortable Bed

According to the National Sleep Foundation, nearly one-third of Americans do not get enough sleep regularly. Many factors can contribute to poor sleep, but one of the most important is having a comfortable bed. After all, you spend nearly one-third of your life in bed, so it’s important to ensure...

