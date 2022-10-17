ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

6th ranked Barton women's golf wins by forty-one

Competing in just its' second tournament, the Barton Community College women's bowling team took on its' first tier-1 event of the season this past weekend at the Mid-States Championships held at West Acres Lanes in Wichita, KS. Battling over six individual team games and 20-baker games, the Cougars concluded the...
Thursday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Panther Football coach Erin Beck and Panther quarterback Cayden Scheuerman. - Great Bend Panther Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley.
Great Bend HS debate team continues winning ways

The Great Bend High School Debate Team continued its winning ways two weekends ago at Sacred Heart High School as they earned the 2nd place team sweepstakes trophy. Eight schools competed for tournament sweepstakes in Salina, and Great Bend placed second between McPherson and Manhattan High School. Area high schools...
KSHSAA releases full set of volleyball substate brackets

Class 5A volleyball substate brackets were released earlier this week. With some lingering action around the state, the Kansas State High School Activities Association was unable to release brackets for the smaller classifications until Wednesday morning. Now a full slate of brackets are available for the postseason. Class 5A. Great...
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award

He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report

There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
KAKE TV

Driver dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls in central Kansas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A cement truck driver was killed when the vehicle crashed in central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 281 north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the left side of the roadway and through a private fence. The truck then went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times.
ksal.com

Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

