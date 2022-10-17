Read full article on original website
6th ranked Barton women's golf wins by forty-one
Competing in just its' second tournament, the Barton Community College women's bowling team took on its' first tier-1 event of the season this past weekend at the Mid-States Championships held at West Acres Lanes in Wichita, KS. Battling over six individual team games and 20-baker games, the Cougars concluded the...
Thursday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Football coach Erin Beck and Panther quarterback Cayden Scheuerman. - Great Bend Panther Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley.
Barton Bowling results from Mid-States Championships
The Barton Community College men's bowling team took on its' toughest test of the early season this past weekend at the tier-1 Mid-States Championships held at North Rock Lanes in Wichita, KS. Competing as one of three NJCAA programs, the Cougars mounted a 20th place finish in the field of...
Great Bend HS debate team continues winning ways
The Great Bend High School Debate Team continued its winning ways two weekends ago at Sacred Heart High School as they earned the 2nd place team sweepstakes trophy. Eight schools competed for tournament sweepstakes in Salina, and Great Bend placed second between McPherson and Manhattan High School. Area high schools...
Barton Swimming claims 20 of the 30 events in dual at Midland
Two weeks after opening the season, the Barton Community College swimming programs had a successful weekend in Fremont, Nebraska claiming 20 of the 30 events against Midland University. Although no scores were recorded as the meet was listed as a scrimmage for the home Warriors, the Lady Cougars claimed five...
KSHSAA releases full set of volleyball substate brackets
Class 5A volleyball substate brackets were released earlier this week. With some lingering action around the state, the Kansas State High School Activities Association was unable to release brackets for the smaller classifications until Wednesday morning. Now a full slate of brackets are available for the postseason. Class 5A. Great...
Lady Panthers 5A Sub-State Saturday in Hutch
2:00PM - Hutchinson (27-7) vs Maize (17-19) 20-Min after Match 1 - Great Bend (19-14) vs Goddard Eisenhower (26-10) Hutch/Maize Winner vs Great Bend/Goddard Ike Winner.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award
He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
🎙Cougar Pause: Admissions Director Tana Cooper
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Admissions Director Tana Cooper that aired Oct. 17, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Larned Correctional residents celebrate educational landmarks through Barton CC
Thirty-one-year-old Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) resident Tyler Lyon has earned his high school diploma and other career-related certifications through Barton Community College and in the summer of 2025, after six years, he will rejoin society educated and ready to work. He is committed to not becoming reincarcerated, a trend known as recidivism.
Today is final day to enroll in Great Bend's defensive driving class
You might be the best driver on the road. But there are plenty of other drivers out there. That's why the Great Bend Recreation Commission is teaming up with the Barton County Sheriff's Office Monday and Tuesday evenings for a defensive driving course. Undersheriff Steve Billinger said the class is a good learning tool for drivers of all ages.
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report
There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
Driver dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls in central Kansas
RUSSELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A cement truck driver was killed when the vehicle crashed in central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 281 north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the left side of the roadway and through a private fence. The truck then went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times.
Ghost town: Downtown Great Bend ready for trick or treaters Oct. 29
Ghouls and goblins get ready - and butterflies and princesses, too. Great Bend Kiwanis will again host its Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Boo on Oct. 29. Kiwanis member Amanda Urban said this year's event should be even bigger than those of the past. "Great Bend Kiwanis and vendors downtown,...
Great Bend: Are you a 'on the curb' or 'on the street' parker?
The City of Great Bend recently revamped a sidewalk repair program that financially assists property owners to make repairs to crumbled sidewalks. There is still a grey area concerning vehicles parking on those sidewalks, potentially causing some of the wear and tear. For many citizens, it is common practice to...
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
