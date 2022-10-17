Read full article on original website
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
Rachel Lee Johnson
Rachel Lee Johnson, 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Rachel was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 16, 1941, a daughter of Bessie Arlene (Anderson) and Thomas Samuel Miller. Through the years Rachel was a homemaker, farmers...
Marie Marcotte
Agnes Marie Marcotte, 92, of Hutchinson, died October 17, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born January 14, 1930, in St. Joseph, KS, to Ronald J. and Laura M. (Ouellette) Arpin. Marie attended school in Clyde, KS. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Kress, Duckwalls, and Ben Franklin. Marie loved...
Ella Leona Krehbiel
Ella L. Krehbiel, 101, of Pretty Prairie, died peacefully and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 16, 2022, at Prairie Sunset Home with her children by her side. She was born April 27, 1921, in Pretty Prairie, to Simon and Anna (Graber) Stucky. She was a lifelong resident of the Pretty Prairie Community, and was baptized into and was a lifelong member of the First Mennonite Church in Pretty Prairie.
Franklin Becker
Franklin “Frankie” Edward Becker, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at McPherson Hospital. He was an electrician for KIT Manufacturing, McPherson for 30 years and then a janitor for Columbia Windows, Lindsborg for 25 years. Frankie was born on...
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
McPherson Community Foundation to Host Open House Oct. 25
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Community Foundation will be hosting an open house on Oct. 25 to allow the public to see the renovations that were just recently completed on their building. Tours of the office will be given by staff and snacks will be provided. The open house will...
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
Sedgwick Elementary Principal Receives Outstanding Leadership Award
SEDGWICK, Kan. – Congratulations to R. L. Wright Elementary School Principal Julie Scott, as she has been awarded the 2022 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona. Mrs. Scott is one of nine administrators in the United States to...
Hutchinson Building Official, Izzy Rivera Announces Resignation, Interim Official Named
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The city of Hutchinson’s Director of Building and Neighborhood Services and Building Official is leaving. Izzy Rivera announced his resignation during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting. Rivera told the Council it is with a heavy heart he is leaving a community he and his...
Tech, Inc. Unveils 50th Anniversary logo and Plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team here at TECH, and the community. The people we serve and our staff are the heartbeats of our organization and it only seemed fitting to have them be the first to see our 50th Anniversary logo,” said Kevin Hess, President/CEO of TECH.
McPherson Chamber Holds Annual Meeting, MCCF’s Goss is Recipient of President’s Award
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Chamber of Commerce presented Becky Goss with the 2022 President’s Award during their annual meeting Tuesday at the Community Building for her many contributions to the community. Goss, Chief Executive Officer of the McPherson County Community Foundation since its inception in 2011, said...
Dillon Nature Center Foundation announces 50 for 50 Fundraising Campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In recognition of the Dillon Nature Center’s Foundation 50th year, DNC Foundation board members are inviting nature center supporters and the public to donate to a special 50 for 50 Fundraising campaign. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided support to Dillon Nature Center. Notable...
Two Semi-Trucks Involved in Accident Early Tuesday Morning West of South Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched Early Tuesday morning to the junction of US 50 and K-14 west of South Hutchinson for an incident between two semi-trucks. According to a report, Deputies discovered that a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42-year-old male from Farmington,...
McPherson County Employer Child Care Survey
MCPHERSON, Kan. – A group of McPherson County Stakeholders, including representation from city government, economic development, healthcare, education, and philanthropy are assessing the needs for childcare in McPherson County. Participation in this survey will assess the capacity for employers in McPherson County to increase access to childcare that could...
No. 20 Blue Dragons Sweep by Beavers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore setter Andrea Serrano set a balanced offensive attack with five players garnering at least seven kills and the No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 Jayhawk West victory over Pratt on Monday night at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit...
