Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February. Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour. Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone […]
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls swimming: Stoughton wins five events in Badger East dual against Milton
The Stoughton girls swimming team won five events, but was edged by Milton 89-81 in a Badger East Conference dual on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds. The relay was made up of Ainsley Gerard, Cheyenne Borroughs, Aly Schaefer and Lillian Talbert. Borroughs also won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.28 as well as the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.01.
stoughtonnews.com
Community Calendar
Online and at the Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County B. Join Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual to learn about the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D), making the most out of your rights, how to enroll, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover, and additional coverage options To register, visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Online participants will receive a class link and call-in phone number. In-person attendance is limited to promote social distancing. Fore information, call 608-877-3498.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
CBS 58
New cheese bar opens in Lake Geneva as long-time dairy farmer turns his passion into curds
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hill Valley's Cheese Shop, is one of those places in Lake Geneva that you could stay in way too long looking at cheeses and all of the accessories that go with them. Now there's a place to gather right next door. "When we started...
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
stoughtonnews.com
'I came back for a reason': How Stoughton's Michael Turner was able to defy the odds again
When Stoughton senior defensive end Michael Turner suffered an ACL and MCL injury, coach Jason Becker and his teammates thought his season was over. It seemed unfair for a senior who put so much work coming into this year rehabbing a torn ACL last season. Yet a second straight torn ACL and MCL this time didn’t stop Turner.
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies
Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie passes ban on retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits Tuesday night by an 8-0 unanimous decision. “The intent of this ordinance is to protect the health and well-being of animals,” Alderperson Steve Stocker said. The ordinance...
Daily Cardinal
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology
Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
stoughtonnews.com
County to purchase Dunn land for ‘Suck the Muck’ project
Dane County plans to purchase 128.3 acres of land in the Town of Dunn to significantly expand the Door Creek Wildlife Area and advance Dane County’s most extensive “Suck the Muck” effort to date. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the $925,000 purchase (through the 2022 Dane...
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Stoughton returns to playoffs
The Stoughton football team earned a playoff spot when the WIAA announced the playoff field, seeding and brackets on Saturday, Oct. 15. Stoughton (3-6) will get a rematch and play at top-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 21. Each team that finishes .500 or better in conference play is playoff eligible. If there are not enough teams .500 or better to fill the 224-team playoff field, a series of tiebreakers is used to select from the bubble teams.
stoughtonnews.com
Volleyball: Stoughton tops Mount Horeb in four sets
Stoughton’s Maddie Reott had 11 kills and four blocks to propel the Stoughton volleyball team to a four-set win over Mount Horeb in the Badger Conference Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Mount Horeb High School. Mount Horeb pulled out the first set 25-19 in the battle of the...
captimes.com
Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing
A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Comments / 0