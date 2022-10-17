ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February. Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour. Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls swimming: Stoughton wins five events in Badger East dual against Milton

The Stoughton girls swimming team won five events, but was edged by Milton 89-81 in a Badger East Conference dual on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds. The relay was made up of Ainsley Gerard, Cheyenne Borroughs, Aly Schaefer and Lillian Talbert. Borroughs also won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.28 as well as the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.01.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Community Calendar

Online and at the Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County B. Join Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual to learn about the basics of Medicare (A, B, C & D), making the most out of your rights, how to enroll, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover, and additional coverage options To register, visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Online participants will receive a class link and call-in phone number. In-person attendance is limited to promote social distancing. Fore information, call 608-877-3498.
STOUGHTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
Cracked.com

How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies

Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie passes ban on retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits Tuesday night by an 8-0 unanimous decision. “The intent of this ordinance is to protect the health and well-being of animals,” Alderperson Steve Stocker said. The ordinance...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

County to purchase Dunn land for ‘Suck the Muck’ project

Dane County plans to purchase 128.3 acres of land in the Town of Dunn to significantly expand the Door Creek Wildlife Area and advance Dane County’s most extensive “Suck the Muck” effort to date. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the $925,000 purchase (through the 2022 Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Stoughton returns to playoffs

The Stoughton football team earned a playoff spot when the WIAA announced the playoff field, seeding and brackets on Saturday, Oct. 15. Stoughton (3-6) will get a rematch and play at top-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 21. Each team that finishes .500 or better in conference play is playoff eligible. If there are not enough teams .500 or better to fill the 224-team playoff field, a series of tiebreakers is used to select from the bubble teams.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Volleyball: Stoughton tops Mount Horeb in four sets

Stoughton’s Maddie Reott had 11 kills and four blocks to propel the Stoughton volleyball team to a four-set win over Mount Horeb in the Badger Conference Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Mount Horeb High School. Mount Horeb pulled out the first set 25-19 in the battle of the...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing

A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
MADISON, WI

