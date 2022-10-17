Fueled by the community’s support, the Smarr Smith Foundation was able to purchase body armor for Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The body armor, or “bullet proof vests,” can prove to be life saving for an officer. Body armor is but one request the supporters of the Smarr Smith Foundation have made possible. Scholarships, training, a drone, traffic calming devices such as stop sticks, uniforms and cameras are a sampling of what the foundation has provided to GSW Public Safety, Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO