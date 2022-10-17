ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

The Albany Herald

APD makes arrest in recent home invasion

ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

APD arrests couple for murder

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police announce the arrests of two people in connection to last Friday’s murder of a 60 year old man. Detectives say shortly after the deadly midnight shooting of Jessie Gregory, both 43 year old Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago and 60 year old and Alec Lee Wilson were identified as suspects. involving this.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Smarr Smith Foundation gifts body armor to local law enforcement agencies

Fueled by the community’s support, the Smarr Smith Foundation was able to purchase body armor for Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The body armor, or “bullet proof vests,” can prove to be life saving for an officer. Body armor is but one request the supporters of the Smarr Smith Foundation have made possible. Scholarships, training, a drone, traffic calming devices such as stop sticks, uniforms and cameras are a sampling of what the foundation has provided to GSW Public Safety, Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for home invasion suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
WALB 10

‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about two recent homicide cases and several unsolved homicide cases. A homicide that happened Monday is under investigation. It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for shoplifting suspects

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in a shoplifting case. In the below Facebook post, photos of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving are available. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Kim Morton at (478) 951-7191...
wfxl.com

Police seek man wanted for terroristic threats, aggravated stalking

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say 26-year-old Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. is wanted for terroristic threats and acts (domestic violence) and aggravated stalking (domestic violence). Police say Johnson's last known address is in the 2500...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot while trying to drive away after domestic dispute in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man was shot and injured in a domestic dispute in Byron late Monday night, according to a release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of White Road. A man and woman got into a fight, the woman fired multiple shots at the man as he was attempting to leave in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
southgatv.com

Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
COLUMBUS, GA

