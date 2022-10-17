Read full article on original website
Related
APD makes arrest in recent home invasion
ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
wfxl.com
Albany police need help to identify multiple people wanted for recent home invasion
The Albany Police Department needs help from the public to identify numerous suspects believed to be connected to a recent home invasion and burglary. On October 13, officers responded to The Scene at Sand Hill Apartments, located in the 400 block of E. Whitney Ave, in reference to a home invasion.
southgatv.com
APD arrests couple for murder
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police announce the arrests of two people in connection to last Friday’s murder of a 60 year old man. Detectives say shortly after the deadly midnight shooting of Jessie Gregory, both 43 year old Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago and 60 year old and Alec Lee Wilson were identified as suspects. involving this.
Americus Times-Recorder
Smarr Smith Foundation gifts body armor to local law enforcement agencies
Fueled by the community’s support, the Smarr Smith Foundation was able to purchase body armor for Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The body armor, or “bullet proof vests,” can prove to be life saving for an officer. Body armor is but one request the supporters of the Smarr Smith Foundation have made possible. Scholarships, training, a drone, traffic calming devices such as stop sticks, uniforms and cameras are a sampling of what the foundation has provided to GSW Public Safety, Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Former restaurant owner to appear for bond hearing on felony charges related to cameras in restrooms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus restaurant co-owner charged in a case involving illegal surveillance in his eatery’s restrooms is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing. The attorney for Dennis Cleveland Thompson, 37, filed a motion on October 10, 2022 asking for a bond for his client. Thompson stands accused […]
WALB 10
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
WALB 10
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
41nbc.com
Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
WALB 10
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about two recent homicide cases and several unsolved homicide cases. A homicide that happened Monday is under investigation. It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for shoplifting suspects
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in a shoplifting case. In the below Facebook post, photos of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving are available. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Kim Morton at (478) 951-7191...
wfxl.com
Police seek man wanted for terroristic threats, aggravated stalking
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say 26-year-old Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. is wanted for terroristic threats and acts (domestic violence) and aggravated stalking (domestic violence). Police say Johnson's last known address is in the 2500...
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021. The news release for Attorney General Chris Carr listed Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, […]
Man shot while trying to drive away after domestic dispute in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — A man was shot and injured in a domestic dispute in Byron late Monday night, according to a release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of White Road. A man and woman got into a fight, the woman fired multiple shots at the man as he was attempting to leave in his vehicle.
5 alleged members of Insane Crips indicted on gang, murder charges in south Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that four alleged members of the Insane Crips gang were indicted on murder and other charges in Muscogee County. The indictment stems from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Columbus in 2021, according to Carr. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
southgatv.com
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
Albany police ask for help in locating suspect
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking.
Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
WTVM
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
WALB 10
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
Comments / 0