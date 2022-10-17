Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
wfxg.com
State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
WRDW-TV
Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a Martinez home. It happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of Honors Way, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf...
WRDW-TV
Dredging project underway at Lake Warren in August
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway. The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible. We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about. “It’ll be a very good...
wgac.com
Going To The Fairs In Aiken Or Augusta? Here Are Things To Remember
The weather has been perfect. If you are going to the fairs in Aiken or Augusta, you probably couldn’t pick a better time. Fair officials want everyone to enjoy the rides and attractions this week but have a couple of reminders to make sure everyone has a safe time making memories with their family.
walterborolive.com
Band of Blue WINS Grand Championship in Aiken
Aiken, SC – The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Grand Championship at the 2022 Silver Spirit Invitational Marching Band Contest at Silver Bluff High School this past Saturday. The Band of Blue scored an 89.2 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 12 total bands. The Band won Class 4A, High Music and High Overall Effect this past Saturday, October 15, 2022. A big crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue. The Band of Blue had the highest score of the contest and was awarded the Silver Division Championship, Division 4A Champion and the OVERALL Grand Championship.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and chilly this evening with temperatures in the 50s and 40s around sunset through midnight. Overnight lows will get cold again under clear skies and calm winds. Lows will likely be in the mid to low 30s again early Friday. Morning lows Friday will...
WRDW-TV
Evans gets a head start on Halloween festivities
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families are getting a head start on trick or treating this year at the Evans Towne Center Park. Organizers say there are around 80 vendors there. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events...
WRDW-TV
Kari Viola-Brooke explains the Heroes for Hope 5k Run/Walk
Westminster Schools of Augusta gave us a live audience today in the studio!
Weekend brings about “Shout Fest” 2022
The newly renamed Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park host Shout 94.7 FM for their annual ShoutFest event. To name a few, musical ministry included award winning artist such as Deitrick Haddon, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jokia and Lasha Knox.
WJBF.com
Vipir 6 Alert for Freezing Temperatures across the CSRA.
The coldest air of the fall season is here tonight and Wednesday Night/Thursday morning as many across the CSRA will see temperatures in the 30s. A Freeze WARNING is in effect for our northern and western counties and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Augusta and areas in the central and Eastern CSRA. My thinking is that this won’t last long as we’ll slowly warm the temperatures as we move into Friday.
WRDW-TV
Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wilkes County officials cut the ribbon at Kettle Creek Battlefield to recognize a new area with the National Parks Service. The site is remembered for a battle that took place in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. Here’s how one congressman is also making future generations understand...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lawn care worker falls in pool with equipment and drowns, Georgia officials say
A lawn care worker fell into a pool with his equipment and drowned, according to Georgia officials. The man was working on a lawn at a home in West Lake, about 30 miles west of downtown Atlanta, on Oct. 19 when he fell into the pool, according to The Augusta Press.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at old mill on Trestle Pass in Aiken County
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire Thursday. According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass at Augusta Road was on fire. Dispatch states there are no...
WRDW-TV
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
WRDW-TV
Digging deeper into Burke County’s spending controversy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament now open
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament are now open at jobs.masters.com. The Masters is looking for dedicated candidates to join their team this April in roles across Concessions, Hospitality and Merchandise. Applications will be accepted through December 5, 2022. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or […]
wgac.com
The Surprising Best Burger Spots in South Carolina and Georgia
What goes into being the best burger in South Carolina or Georgia? There’s a lot of good options throughout both states, so being named the best is quite an accomplishment. Our friends over at Readers Digest took on the task of figuring out which of them were the absolute best.
Trestle Pass Road closed in Aiken County due to structure fire
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)– Multiple fire companies in Aiken County are responding to a fire at an abandoned mill in Warrenville, S.C., at the intersection of Augusta Road and Trestle Pass. That call came in at Thursday morning at 10: 21 a.m. Dispatch traffic indicates there may be multiple road closures in the vicinity due […]
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
