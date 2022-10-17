Vestal man sentenced for sexually abusing young child

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Vestal man is going to prison for 7 years after admitting to sexually abusing a young child.

Today in Broome County Court, James F. Sullivan, 62, pled guilty to the charges of Criminal Sexual Act and Sexual Abuse.

Sullivan admitted that from 2010 through 2016 he engaged in sexual conduct with a male child under 11 years of age.

Sullivan also received 10 years of post-release supervision.

“After serving his State prison sentence, this defendant will be registered as a sex offender for life and will be under parole supervision until he’s almost 80 years old. The goal of the District Attorney’s Office, in cases such as this, is to protect the victim from having to testify, while at the same time, protecting the community from dangerous predators,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

