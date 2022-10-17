Read full article on original website
Vermont lieutenant governor candidate David Zuckerman tests positive for COVID-19
HINESBURG, Vt. — David Zuckerman, the Democratic candidate for Vermont's lieutenant governor, announced a temporary hiatus from in-person events after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A media release from Zuckerman's campaign said his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and he and his family had been taking...
After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House
Reps. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Vicki Strong, R-Albany, are competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover, in the only race in the state where one incumbent is guaranteed to lose their seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House.
Forty years is enough
We’re less than three weeks away from the general election and once again Vermonters are being begged, hustled and hectored by all of the usual suspects to elect Democratic candidates pushing the same tired and failure-ridden progressive policies and programs. I urge my fellow Vermont voters to spend a...
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District
Town to celebrate Vermont’s state vegetable
Mike Cooney weighs Gilfeather turnips at a previous Gilfeather Turnip Festival. The event returns Saturday. File photo.
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
False information circulating about Article 22￼
I’ve been a Vermont nurse for 35 years and have worked in three Vermont hospitals. I strongly support proposed Prop 5/Article 22, an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that says “an individual's right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one's own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from a man considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire. In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who...
SUNY tuition match aims to attract Vermont students to New York schools
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The State University of New York is trying a new marketing strategy targeting Vermonters. Starting next week, all SUNY campuses are waiving application fees for two weeks. They are also offering a tuition match for out-of-state students from eight states for the same price as those states’ public university systems, including right here in Vermont. That means Vermonters can attend a SUNY school for the same price of tuition as UVM.
Vermont health department warns of uptick in rabies in Chittenden County
Ten animals have tested positive for the disease there since July. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont health department warns of uptick in rabies in Chittenden County.
New Brattleboro celebrates new shelter
Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature
Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
