PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The State University of New York is trying a new marketing strategy targeting Vermonters. Starting next week, all SUNY campuses are waiving application fees for two weeks. They are also offering a tuition match for out-of-state students from eight states for the same price as those states’ public university systems, including right here in Vermont. That means Vermonters can attend a SUNY school for the same price of tuition as UVM.

VERMONT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO