Vermont State

VTDigger

Forty years is enough

We’re less than three weeks away from the general election and once again Vermonters are being begged, hustled and hectored by all of the usual suspects to elect Democratic candidates pushing the same tired and failure-ridden progressive policies and programs. I urge my fellow Vermont voters to spend a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

False information circulating about Article 22￼

I’ve been a Vermont nurse for 35 years and have worked in three Vermont hospitals. I strongly support proposed Prop 5/Article 22, an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that says “an individual's right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one's own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region

MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

SUNY tuition match aims to attract Vermont students to New York schools

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The State University of New York is trying a new marketing strategy targeting Vermonters. Starting next week, all SUNY campuses are waiving application fees for two weeks. They are also offering a tuition match for out-of-state students from eight states for the same price as those states’ public university systems, including right here in Vermont. That means Vermonters can attend a SUNY school for the same price of tuition as UVM.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Brattleboro celebrates new shelter

VERMONT STATE
Must Read Alaska

Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature

Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
JUNEAU, AK
WCAX

NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

CRAFTSBURY, VT

