KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
KMOV
Louisiana, MO police chief, girlfriend charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at their home
PIKE COUNTY (KMOV) -- Prosecutors have charged the Louisiana, Missouri police chief with trafficking drugs after two people overdosed at his home Tuesday. One of the overdose victims died and the other was taken to the hospital. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday that Louisiana...
muddyrivernews.com
Shots fired on Broadway
QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found
A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
khqa.com
Final Hannibal night hike to see bats is Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — If you've been wanting to go on a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve but haven't made it yet, you're last chance to do it this year is on Saturday. The hike starts at 5:30 p.m., scheduled in time for hikers to see bats at...
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
krcgtv.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Monday, not found until Wednesday
A Big Spring man died in a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County, but the crash was not discovered until two days later. Caleb Berkaw, 22, was riding a 2010 Kawasaki ZX600R south on Route J Monday at 10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. Berkaw failed...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
KBUR
Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges
Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
khqa.com
Quincy coalition awarded funds to address systemic health disparities
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state including one in Quincy to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease,...
