ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
KEOKUK, IA
WHO 13

Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday

KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge

Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
BURLINGTON, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
HANNIBAL, MO
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Shots fired on Broadway

QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Final Hannibal night hike to see bats is Saturday

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — If you've been wanting to go on a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve but haven't made it yet, you're last chance to do it this year is on Saturday. The hike starts at 5:30 p.m., scheduled in time for hikers to see bats at...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Palmyra man arrested on assault charges

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
PALMYRA, MO
KBUR

Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges

Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Quincy coalition awarded funds to address systemic health disparities

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state including one in Quincy to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease,...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy