QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.

QUINCY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO