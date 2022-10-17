Read full article on original website
Cindy Donn
3d ago
it's weird how he stoled a crossbow and arrow from victim and they just found a man from steelton dead from arrow.could he have done that too
TheMonkeyMan
3d ago
weird that a dude was just found dead in steelton with an arrow through his head. a bow was never found. police don't suspect foul play. hmmmmmmm.
Danielle Jacobs
3d ago
it should be illegal for defendants to act as their own lawyer and cross examine the person they victimized....
Lancaster man charged in 1975 cold case killing pleads not guilty
A Lancaster County man charged with the 1975 killing of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler pleaded not guilty. David Sinopoli, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, was charged with criminal homicide in Biechler's murder on July 18. According to the Lancaster County Office of the District Attorney, Sinopoli waived his...
Northumberland County man swindled out of $9,000 by suspect impersonating bond bailsman
Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
abc27.com
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
Pa. man facing life in prison after being found guilty of killing girlfriend
SUNBURY – Life in prison without parole is what a Shamokin man is facing after a Northumberland County judge found him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend. Judge Charles H. Saylor on Wednesday rejected the defense argument of diminished mental capacity in finding Andre A....
WGAL
Search warrant details what police found in Lancaster home where child was fatally shot
LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.
Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA
A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced. Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old...
local21news.com
Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
WGAL
Shooting victim found dead in wooden area in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in 2020 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg, Lancaster County, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy in relation to a 2020 incident, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Jeremy J. Morant, 31, was convicted in Lancaster County Court on Oct. 13, the district attorney’s office says. […]
Cause of death determined for man found unresponsive in Camp Hill prison
The Cumberland County coroner has determined what killed a 44-year-old man earlier this week in SCI Camp Hill. Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, died of natural causes from heart issues, according to Coroner Charley Hall. McLaughlin was found unresponsive in his cell during rounds Tuesday and pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m. Life-saving...
Jury convicts central Pa. man of providing drugs that caused fatal overdose
A jury took 40 minutes to convict a Lancaster County man of drug delivery resulting in death last week, in connection with the fatal overdose of a woman in 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Jeremy J. Morant was on trial for the overdose of a woman who died at a motel on Feb. 2, 2020.
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
WGAL
Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
iheart.com
State Corrections Officials to Start Wearing Body Cams
>State Corrections Officials to Start Wearing Body Cams. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Many state corrections department employees will soon begin wearing body cameras. Workers such as criminal investigators and agents who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers will wear them to stop contraband from entering the secured facilities. State officials say the equipment will be paid for with a 900-thousand-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Inmate found dead in cell at SCI Camp Hill, prison officials say
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found dead in his cell this morning, prison officials said. Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive during staff rounds, Acting Superintendent William Nicklow reported. Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Penn...
Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
17-year-old student charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville school
A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville Area Senior High School after the school and others in the district were locked down or evacuated multiple times this month.
local21news.com
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
