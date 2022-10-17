ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 4

Cindy Donn
3d ago

it's weird how he stoled a crossbow and arrow from victim and they just found a man from steelton dead from arrow.could he have done that too

Reply
10
TheMonkeyMan
3d ago

weird that a dude was just found dead in steelton with an arrow through his head. a bow was never found. police don't suspect foul play. hmmmmmmm.

Reply
5
Danielle Jacobs
3d ago

it should be illegal for defendants to act as their own lawyer and cross examine the person they victimized....

Reply
7
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland County man swindled out of $9,000 by suspect impersonating bond bailsman

Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA

A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced. Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Shooting victim found dead in wooden area in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
CAMP HILL, PA
WBRE

Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

State Corrections Officials to Start Wearing Body Cams

>State Corrections Officials to Start Wearing Body Cams. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Many state corrections department employees will soon begin wearing body cameras. Workers such as criminal investigators and agents who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers will wear them to stop contraband from entering the secured facilities. State officials say the equipment will be paid for with a 900-thousand-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Inmate found dead in cell at SCI Camp Hill, prison officials say

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found dead in his cell this morning, prison officials said. Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive during staff rounds, Acting Superintendent William Nicklow reported. Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Penn...
CAMP HILL, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy