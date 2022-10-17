>State Corrections Officials to Start Wearing Body Cams. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Many state corrections department employees will soon begin wearing body cameras. Workers such as criminal investigators and agents who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers will wear them to stop contraband from entering the secured facilities. State officials say the equipment will be paid for with a 900-thousand-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO