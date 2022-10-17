Hans Niemann, the 19-year-old accused by the world champion, Magnus Carlsen, of being a cheat, made an impressive recovery in the second half of the US championship in St Louis. After that, his next move was in the Eastern Missouri District Court, seeking $100m in damages from Carlsen, the chess.com website, the streamer Hikaru Nakamura and others, alleging that they are “colluding to blacklist” him from major events, including the “chess Wimbledon” at Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands.

45 MINUTES AGO