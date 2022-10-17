Read full article on original website
After A Very Long Break Hali Flickinger Returns to Racing At The FINA World Cup
Olympic medalist Hali Flickinger has taken the longest break of her career since winning gold and silver at the 2022 FINA World Championships. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time Olympian, two-time Olympic medalist and Speedo Athlete, Hali Flickinger, has taken the longest break of her career since winning gold...
Two-Time Australian Olympian Allan Wood Dies at 79
Australian two-time Olympian Allan Wood, who accumulated three Olympic bronze medals during his swim career, died on Oct. 10th after his battle with cancer. Two-time Australian Olympian Allan Wood died on Oct. 10 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 79. Wood was a two-time Olympic medalist during his...
Kayla Sanchez Breaks Filipino National Records At 2022 Czech Cup
SCM (25m) The 2022 Czech Cup in Pilsen concluded over the weekend with the likes of Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk, Hungarian ace Szebasztian Szabo, and Canadian-turned-Filipino athlete Kayla Sanchez among the competitors. The visitors battled against host country swimmers like Barbora Seemanova, Simona Kubova, and more through the 3-day affair which took place in the short course meters format.
USA Swimming Names 31 To 2022 Short Course World Championship Roster
Claire Curzan will take on a busy schedule at the Short Course World Championships in December, leading the U.S. squad with five individual entries. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. NCAA stars will feature prominently for the American squad at this year’s Short Course World Championships. USA Swimming announced its...
2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The 2022 FINA World Cup is finally here. This morning (or night, depending on where you’re located), we have the first prelims session of the Berlin stop of the Cup. Session One features heats of the women’s 400 free, men’s 400 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 100 IM, and men’s 100 IM.
Over $1.1 Million In Guaranteed Prize Money Up For Grabs At 2022 FINA World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The 2022 FINA World Cup series will offer the same scoring format as it did last year, with swimmers earning points that will count towards a prize purse given out both after each meet and at the conclusion of the three-meet series. Swimmers will earn points based...
A Year After Biggest Olympic Swimming Success, IOC Suspends Guatemala
Guatemala will stop receiving IOC funding and athletes will not be able to compete under their country's flag at international multi-sport events like the Olympics or Pan American Games. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the Guatemala Olympic Committee amid a domestic...
Katie Ledecky, Adam Peaty Among World’s Most Marketable Athletes
American superstar Katie Ledecky ranks as the 21st most marketable athlete on the planet, moving up seven spots from where she was ranked last year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two of swimming’s biggest stars rank among the world’s most marketable athletes in 2022, according to SportsPro‘s annual list...
14th Maharashtra State Paralympic Swimming Championship
Unki Achievement Ke Liye Unhe NIT Swimming Pool Par Felicitate Bhi Kiya Gaya Mrs Preeti Lanjekar, Vice-President Operations Midland Sports Aur Mr. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Kanchanmala Pande, Shreyash Bahadure Jo Ki Aqua Sports Club Ke Member Hai Unhone 14th Maharashtra State Paralympic Championship 2022 Mei Several...
U.S. Women’s Water Polo Roster Announced For FINA World League Super Final
Team USA will look to secure their eighth straight World League crown in their first tournament since winning gold at the FINA World Championship this summer. Current photo via Jeff Cable/USA Water Polo. Courtesy: USA Water Polo. Irvine, CA – October 19 – USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Head...
Uroš Stevanović Named New Men’s National Water Polo Team Head Coach
Water Polo Federation of Serbia named Uros Stevanović as the new head coach of the men’s national team, following his U19 team’s European Championship win. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. The Water Polo Federation of Serbia announced Tuesday the hiring of Uroš Stevanović as the new men’s...
FINIS Set of the Week: Fin Kick
Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and former swimmer for the Cal Golden Bears. Kicking with fins to get your legs working. 300 Warmup. 3 x 100 kick descend 1-3...
Practice + Pancakes: Stanford Women Go Thursday PM 400 IM, Underwater Work
Typically at this time in the week, the Stanford women split into 3 groups: Distance, 400 IM, and Underwater. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam took a visit to sunny Palo Alto, where the Stanford women were putting in work on a Thursday afternoon. Typically at this time in the week, the women split into 3 groups: Distance, 400 IM, and Underwater.
Hanshika Jinhone Tide Ke Against Swimming Krne Ki Habit Bnayi
Hanshika Ki Sabse Badi Achievement Toh Ye Rhi Ki Unhe Best Female Athlete Title Bhi Mila Pool Mei, 23 Years Baad Karnataka Ko Unki Wajah Se Ye Mauka Mila Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Aise Field Mei Compete Krna Jisme Olympians Aur Multiple National And International Medallists Ho, Hanshika...
Etobicoke’s Rob Novak Set To Join HPC-Ontario Staff As Assistant Coach
Novak will join the High Performance Centre – Ontario staff in November after wrapping up his duties as the head coach of Etobicoke Swim Club. Rob Novak will join Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre – Ontario staff as an assistant coach next month, the organization announced Monday.
