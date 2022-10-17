ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, October 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Jackson Police have arrested and charged a man in the death...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New Jackson garbage contract depends on ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders are closer to resolving the garbage contract dispute that’s been tied up in court for months. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, said a complete resolution from a federal judge is expected soon in the case between the mayor and city council. As part of the resolution, Martin […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Simpson County Collision

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, October 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Millions of dollars over the next five years will be coming...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September

The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTE, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
wessonnews.com

ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine

Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
WLBT

Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wife and children are left without their loved one tonight after a man on parole allegedly shot and killed him at a Jackson gas station on October 6th. Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed just over a week ago as he was headed...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. supervisors voice support, raise questions about One Lake Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors recently had questions about a flood control project that promises to prevent another Pearl River flood. However, those questions did not seem to sink their support for the project, which also could mean new economic development and recreational opportunities for communities on both sides of the river.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

What’s Going on @ the Magee Post Office

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. If you have been up and around today (Thursday) and passed the Post Office, the parking lot is jammed!!!. A job...
MAGEE, MS
montanarightnow.com

Feds: Man dumped untreated waste into Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An employee of a Mississippi wastewater hauling company pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the capital city’s sewer system. William Roberts admitted to supervising the improper disposal of industrial waste at a commercial entity in Jackson. Federal prosecutors say his negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system. Jackson's water system was recently engulfed in a crisis that forced people in the city of 150,000 to go days without running water in late August and early September.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Governor: Jackson plans to end cooperation with Unified Command Structure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) issued a statement after he said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is planning to end the city’s cooperation with the Unified Command Structure. The Unified Command Structure is the team that’s been working with the city to fix Jackson’s water crisis. According to Reeves, Lumumba is planning […]
JACKSON, MS

