WLBT
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, October 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Jackson Police have arrested and charged a man in the death...
New Jackson garbage contract depends on ruling
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders are closer to resolving the garbage contract dispute that’s been tied up in court for months. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, said a complete resolution from a federal judge is expected soon in the case between the mayor and city council. As part of the resolution, Martin […]
WLBT
EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs. Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency is conducting the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil...
WLBT
Council president says settlement with Richard’s Disposal finalized, waiting on judge’s approval
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest garbage controversy could be put to rest this week, pending a judge’s approval. Council President Ashby Foote said a settlement agreement has been signed by both sides and submitted to the federal magistrate judge in Richard’s Disposal’s case against the city.
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
Sheriff: Woman being booked into Mississippi jail tried to smuggle fentanyl, marijuana
A woman being booked into Mississippi jail reportedly tried to smuggle fentanyl and marijuana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Monday on a capias warrant on Purvis Hill Road. Sydni Uzzle, 27 of Warren County, was taken into custody by Detective Jeff Merrit and a deputy...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, October 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Millions of dollars over the next five years will be coming...
UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September
The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
wessonnews.com
ADAs discuss Castle Doctrine
Copiah County District Attorney Daniela Shorter and Assistant District Attorney Pat Beasley discussed the “Castle Doctrine” at Sheriff Byron Swilley’s quarterly meeting with citizens last month at the Gallman Safe Room. The Sheriff’s meetings provide an opportunity for him to hear citizen concerns and share information. In...
WLBT
Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wife and children are left without their loved one tonight after a man on parole allegedly shot and killed him at a Jackson gas station on October 6th. Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed just over a week ago as he was headed...
WLBT
Hinds Co. supervisors voice support, raise questions about One Lake Project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors recently had questions about a flood control project that promises to prevent another Pearl River flood. However, those questions did not seem to sink their support for the project, which also could mean new economic development and recreational opportunities for communities on both sides of the river.
WLBT
Reeves says Jackson mayor’s ‘radical gambit’ could cost state help in fixing water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle between the governor and the mayor of Jackson again could be heating up, with the governor threatening to cut state assistance if the city fails to cooperate in hiring a third-party firm to run its water treatment facilities. In a Monday news release, Gov....
mageenews.com
What’s Going on @ the Magee Post Office
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. If you have been up and around today (Thursday) and passed the Post Office, the parking lot is jammed!!!. A job...
WLBT
Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure causing safety, health hazards for residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in two different Jackson neighborhoods are growing increasingly concerned about the condition of their streets. They say large sinkholes are causing safety hazards not only for residents but also for government workers. Some of these residents are particularly concerned as we head into the coldest...
WLBT
Going it alone? Jackson issues its own RFP for water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after the mayor said Jackson would not agree to a request for qualifications it did not contribute to, the city has issued its own request for proposals to hire a water system manager. On October 18, the city posted an RFP for an operations,...
montanarightnow.com
Feds: Man dumped untreated waste into Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An employee of a Mississippi wastewater hauling company pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the capital city’s sewer system. William Roberts admitted to supervising the improper disposal of industrial waste at a commercial entity in Jackson. Federal prosecutors say his negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system. Jackson's water system was recently engulfed in a crisis that forced people in the city of 150,000 to go days without running water in late August and early September.
Governor: Jackson plans to end cooperation with Unified Command Structure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) issued a statement after he said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is planning to end the city’s cooperation with the Unified Command Structure. The Unified Command Structure is the team that’s been working with the city to fix Jackson’s water crisis. According to Reeves, Lumumba is planning […]
