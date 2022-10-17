Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Jennifer Aydin Reveals ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Has ‘Sad Aspects’ to It Amid Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga’s Feud
Let the drama commence. While reflecting on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin offered a glimpse at the ups and downs viewers can expect from the show. "There's of course a lot of drama and there's also some sad aspects to it, as we all know," Aydin, 45, said on Friday, October […]
bravotv.com
Lisa Hochstein Reveals Who Is Keeping the House Amid Her Split from Lenny Hochstein
At BravoCon 2022, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member shared an update on the status of the 20,000-square-foot home. Since Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami ended, it was revealed that Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein have decided to end their marriage. At BravoCon 2022, Lisa shared updates on her life since the news broke (watch the video above to see), including revealing what will happen to their incredible property.
‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Admits He ‘Will Always Be in Love’ With Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, Details Their Complicated Split
He’s not past the breakup. Shep Rose opened up about his split from Taylor Ann Green — and the Southern Charm star admitted he still wasn’t over his ex-girlfriend. “[I will] always be in love with her,” the South Caroline native, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know.”
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow: A Timeline of Their Relationship
After more than two decades together, Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow’s romance has only gotten stronger. The Real Housewives of Orange County star initially asked her pal’s boyfriend, who was a transplant surgeon, to fix her up with any Jewish doctor he knew. The Botched personality was then called to join the trio for a double date. “He […]
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'
Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!. On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships. "I...
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before
Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke
Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 of the Worst Husbands of All Time
From the husband who wouldn't divorce the wife he cheated on to the guy who threatened his wife's family, these are among the worst 'Married at First Sight' cast members.
Breaking Down ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed’s Legal Drama Following Domestic Violence Charge
Following his time on Shahs of Sunset, Mike Shouhed made headlines for his actions outside of reality tv. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the Bravo personality was arrested following a domestic incident. The victim in the situation was not named at the time, however, Shouhed previously revealed that he was engaged to girlfriend […]
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)
Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
RHONJ’s Frank Catania Isn’t on ‘Best of Terms’ With Dolores’ BF Paul Connell, Son Frankie Details Clash
Tension in New Jersey? Frank Catania detailed his relationship with ex-wife Dolores Catania's boyfriend, Paul Connell — and admitted that things haven't always been rosy. "We're not on the best of terms because Paul is not used to the dynamic between Dolores and me," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star exclusively told Us Weekly […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
E! News
218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0