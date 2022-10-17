ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Hochstein Reveals Who Is Keeping the House Amid Her Split from Lenny Hochstein

At BravoCon 2022, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member shared an update on the status of the 20,000-square-foot home. Since Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami ended, it was revealed that Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein have decided to end their marriage. At BravoCon 2022, Lisa shared updates on her life since the news broke (watch the video above to see), including revealing what will happen to their incredible property.
‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Admits He ‘Will Always Be in Love’ With Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, Details Their Complicated Split

He’s not past the breakup. Shep Rose opened up about his split from Taylor Ann Green — and the Southern Charm star admitted he still wasn’t over his ex-girlfriend. “[I will] always be in love with her,” the South Caroline native, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know.”
Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before

Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
