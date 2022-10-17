Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Gobert's monster debut powers Timberwolves over Thunder
The Timberwolves center was worth the price of admission on opening night.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs
Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break.
‘Fouling out is not an option’: Kyrie Irving vocal on Nets’ message to Ben Simmons after ugly debut
The Brooklyn Nets were blown off their home court in the season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, 130-108. In the loss, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with the team. Things did not go well for the embattled superstar. Simmons finished with more fouls than points, as he fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Ben Simmons Fouling Out
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night
‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets
At this point, it would be safe to say that former 15-year veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick isn’t a very big fan of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Redick did acknowledge that this team has immense talent on its roster, but still, this wasn’t enough to convince him that the Nets are legitimate […] The post ‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Reportedly Turned Down Notable Russell Westbrook Trade
It's far from a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to move star guard Russell Westbrook this past offseason. But they apparently had an offer on the table at one point. During a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Utah Jazz insider Tony Jones of The Athletic said that the Jazz were willing to give a sizable haul for Westbrook. He told a Twitter user that they offered Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and Bojan Bogdanovic along with a 2023 first-rounder in exchange for Westbrook and two Lakers first-round picks.
WATCH: Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes full Shohei Ohtani with epic fastball right at Grizzlies C Steven Adams’ head
New York Knicks veteran Derrick Rose has been through so much in what has been a very colorful NBA career. The way he has been able to evolve his game now that he’s in the twilight of his career is truly a marvelous feat. As it turns out, D-Rose’s remarkable evolution has now taken to a different level.
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again
When Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said last September that Myles Turner will be with the team on opening night, he certainly didn’t expect that the big man will just be watching from the bench. Unfortunately, that is exactly the case after the team ruled out the big man due to injury. UPDATE: Myles Turner’s […] The post Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner
The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Warriors’ Stephen Curry goes crazy, wakes up kids after Damion Lee game-winner sinks Mavs
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t get more hyped up after seeing his brother-in-law and former teammate Damion Lee save the Phoenix Suns against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns fell behind by as much as 22 points in the game and looked like they were on their way to another embarrassing […] The post VIDEO: Warriors’ Stephen Curry goes crazy, wakes up kids after Damion Lee game-winner sinks Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
