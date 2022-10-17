ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
VERMONT STATE
WLWT 5

Home heating costs expected to rise this winter

CINCINNATI — It's another cold autumn night in the Greater Cincinnati region and there is nothing warm and fuzzy about the forecast for heating your home once winter hits. People describe it as a pain in the wallet and some use an even more colorful phrase. "I don't see...
WLWT 5

Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-75/71 in northern Kentucky

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

No injuries reported after structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Multiple fire companies were involved in extinguishing a kitchen fire that broke out in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Captain Kevin Martin with the Forest Park Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH

