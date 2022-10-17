Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
WLWT 5
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
WLWT 5
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky 4-year-old was wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
A coroner's report has revealed more grisly details about how the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found. Serenity McKinney's body was found back in February. In a report just received from the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it says that her body was found decomposing, wrapped in plastic inside of a green suitcase.
WLWT 5
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter
CINCINNATI — It's another cold autumn night in the Greater Cincinnati region and there is nothing warm and fuzzy about the forecast for heating your home once winter hits. People describe it as a pain in the wallet and some use an even more colorful phrase. "I don't see...
WLWT 5
Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, building struck on West Fork Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries, building struck on West Fork Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Forest Park passes ordinance making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The city of Forest Park, Ohio is making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor. On Monday night, city council members passed an ordinance removing penalties for the offense. It's only for amounts up to 200 grams. According to the ordinance, Ohio has already reduced penalties for...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Chester Thursday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive. The investigation is ongoing. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday. "My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house," the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. "I think he had a gun."
WLWT 5
Police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday evening. According to police, around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5000-block of Aster Park Drive. Upon arrival officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gun...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-75/71 in northern Kentucky
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Family reaction after jurors end night one of deliberations in West Chester's quadruple murder case
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — After several hours, night one of deliberations in West Chester's quadruple murder case has come to a close. It has been a wave of emotions as the victims' family members await a verdict. "It's like every day is so painful for us. And today, it's...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Jury deliberations begin in West Chester quadruple murder trial
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three and a half years after four members of one West Chester family were murdered, the case is now in the hands of a jury. After listening to testimony for the last two and a half weeks, jurors started deliberating Wednesday afternoon. It came...
WLWT 5
Jury deadlocked in West Chester quadruple murder trial; judge ends deliberation for Thursday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County judge urged jurors to try harder to reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The jury is trying to decide whether 40-year-old Gurpreet Singh is guilty of four counts of aggravated murder. The jury requested to be brought...
WLWT 5
Restaurant serving up mac and cheese flights opening inside West Chester Brewery
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A restaurant serving up mac n' cheese flights is opening this weekend in West Chester. MamaBear's Mac is opening at Grainworks Brewing Company this Friday. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Oct. 18 in the player above. The restaurant, which originally started as a food...
WLWT 5
No injuries reported after structure fire in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Multiple fire companies were involved in extinguishing a kitchen fire that broke out in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Captain Kevin Martin with the Forest Park Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Police chief: 2 Fairfield Township officers resign for not firing at shooting suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two Fairfield Township police officers have resigned over how they handled a homicide investigation. The police chief confirmed the officers stepped down for not shooting at a homicide suspect. It happened Oct. 8 around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on...
