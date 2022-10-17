IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”

