National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester
Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
WHEC TV-10
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
City of Rochester looking to sell 2 parking garages
The "RFPs" are for the Court Street and Washington Square parking garages.
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
WHEC TV-10
Crews respond to fire at Fairport building that includes hair salon
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Crews responded to a fire in Fairport on North Main Street near High street in Fairport. The Fairport Fire Department told us that crews had to shut off electricity to the building before putting the fire out. A sign on the building shows the building includes...
Greece police investigating rollover crash on Ridgeway Ave.
There is no further information about what led to the crash or any sustained injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Homicide investigation underway Thursday night on N. Goodman St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC is on the scene of a homicide investigation on North Goodman Street. Rochester police got the call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a man in his 30s dead at the scene. There were signs of trauma to his upper body. No suspects are in custody and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
13 WHAM
RFD investigating vacant house fire on Remington Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to 442 Remington Street around 4:23 a.m. Sunday morning for a call reporting a vacant house fire. The location was the scene of a previous attic fire back in March of 2022. This most recent fire started in the basement and...
chronicle-express.com
Hikers rescued from Conklin Gully
NAPLES — On Oct. 7 at 4:33 p.m., Ontario County 911 reached out to N.Y. State DEC Forest Rangers about three hikers stranded in Conklin Gully in High Tor Wildlife Management Area. DEC Ranger Patrick Dormer responded to the scene, met with EMS and volunteers, and set up a...
Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) A new project proposed in the Town of Penfield has some folks excited… and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s goal […]
13 WHAM
WHEC TV-10
Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
Person in custody after police investigation in Webster
"The village is obviously a very busy area," said Webster Police Captain Mark Reed.
