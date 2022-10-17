Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder
Police have developed a vehicle of interest described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
kwhi.com
PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
fox29.com
Off-duty security guard dies after being shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An off-duty security guard has died after he was shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Market Street around 11:42 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Authorities say they found a crime scene with evidence of a...
fox29.com
Police: Death investigation reveals man in wheelchair was gunned down in Oxford Circle residence
PHILADELPHIA - After conducting a death investigation, investigators have determined that a man who uses a wheelchair was fatally shot in Philadelphia. Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Alcott Street around 8:42 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting screaming and a disturbance. Chief Inspector Scott Small says...
4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.
fox29.com
Man exonerated by Philadelphia DA's Office for 2012 murder being sought in recent deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man who is being sought in connection to a recent deadly shooting was exonerated by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office from a 2012 murder conviction. Police on Wednesday shared a mugshot of 32-year-old Jahmir Harris who is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Sept....
fox29.com
Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
Pa. man dies after being shot multiple times outside bar
A Pennsylvania man has died after being shot more than a dozen times outside a bar in west Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 62nd and Market streets, the news station said. Police arrived at the scene after getting a report...
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
fox29.com
Philadelphia SVU investigating after video, eyewitness allegedly catch woman using stun gun on child
PHILADELPHIA - Video and an eyewitness report may have captured the moment a woman used a stun gun a child. The disturbing allegations have led to an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. A Northern Liberties homeowner, who asked FOX 29 to keep him anonymous, says...
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
fox29.com
Shots fired inside Wilmington bar as argument turns violent, state police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - An argument quickly escalated into a shooting that ended with one man being struck early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the Overtime Bar and Grill on Kirkwood Square in Wilmington just after midnight for shots fired. A 26-year-old man had been shot once in...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Norristown Times Herald
Man admits to fatal shooting in Norristown, sentenced to three decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — As he expressed remorse, a Philadelphia man admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and wounding the dead man’s brother during an altercation outside a Norristown residence and accepted a plea deal resulting in at least three decades in prison. Tymeir Henderson, 27, of the...
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
fox29.com
Police: Man robs Wynnefield Xfinity store, gets away with thousands of dollars
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Philadelphia Xfinity store. According to police, the robbery occurred on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at the Xfinity store on City Avenue. Authorities say the suspect walked into...
