NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
kwhi.com

PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
CBS Philly

4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
firststateupdate.com

Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says

An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
PennLive.com

