Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State-Minnesota picks are in; Pitt commit among recruits who plan to attend Whiteout game, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature picks and predictions for Saturday night’s showdown with Minnesota, plus an interesting addition to the list of high-level recruits who plan to attend the Whiteout at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are 5-point favorites to get back in the win column...
Is Penn State on upset alert vs. Minnesota? What’s wrong with the Lions’ offense? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at the key storylines surrounding Penn State’s Big Ten contest with Minnesota Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. The Lions are slight favorites and have won the last three meetings between the two programs in State College. A $5 bet with FanDuel...
Penn State’s running game led by Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, looks to get going again vs. Minnesota
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck singled out the play of Penn State running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen earlier this week when asked about the 5-1 Lions earlier in the week. “I mean, they’re really, really talented at every position,” said Fleck, whose 4-2 Golden Gophers visit State College...
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
After a ‘butt-kicking’ at Michigan, Penn State forced to rebound vs. Minnesota’s running game
Sunday was difficult for Penn State’s defense. For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions had to walk into the Lasch Building after a loss, and a worrisome one at that. In the words of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s 41-17 defeat at The Big House was a “butt-kicking in every which way a butt can be kicked.”
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Penn State vs. Minnesota: Here’s how you can win
Penn State hosts Minnesota on Saturday in its annual Whiteout game, hoping to start a new winning streak after falling to Michigan last week. Saturday’s game against the Gophers gives you a chance to win as well via the PennLive.com Prop Bet Showdown. Even if you haven’t played yet...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
James Franklin updates Penn State’s QB situation and why the offense lacks explosion
Franklin said Sean Clifford has earned the right to play.
Penn State’s James Franklin on keeping Minnesota’s offense off the field, familiarity with Kirk Ciarrocca, more
When Minnesota was playing well early in the season, it was extremely difficult to force the Big Ten West team’s offense off the field. P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers started 4-0 before recent losses to Purdue (20-10) and Illinois (26-14). Minnesota didn’t have standout runner Mo Ibrahim available against the Boilermakers and veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game last Saturday early in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.
James Franklin: Calls for Drew Allar to start over Sean Clifford send ‘the wrong message’
James Franklin, as he is wont to do, didn’t indulge in an inquiry regarding the health of Sean Clifford during his weekly Tuesday press conference. Penn State’s starting quarterback exited last Saturday’s loss to Michigan in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury, prompting true freshman Drew Allar to enter the fray.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Penn State
As luck would have it, midreavus79 already reviewed PSU’s season:. In order to understand 2021-22 Penn State Nittany Lions basketball team, you have to go back one season: Mere weeks before the 2020-21 season started, former head coach Pat Chambers, coming into his would-be 10th season with the program, announced his resignation effective immediately. As a result, several of the players who committed to him ended up leaving the program following that season.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
Mid-Penn interception leaders through the eighth week of the high school football season
INTERCEPTIONS (minimum 3)
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera score 3 touchdowns apiece to lift West Perry past Camp Hill
ELLIOTSBURG— Marcus Quaker and Trent Herrera put on a show during West Perry’s senior recognition game on Thursday against Camp Hill. Together, the two had a hand in all six of the Mustangs’ touchdowns and were able to push their team to a 42-20 victory against the Lions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0