Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”
This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
Marion County Manager Resigns
The Marion County Commission is once again faced with looking for a lead administrator. County Manager Will Johnson recently turned in a letter of resignation. His last day with the county will be October 26. He is leaving to accept the position of director of planning for the City...
Sumter County BOC approves “Special Exception” and Commissioner Jim Reid expresses concern over road maintenance at BOC Regular Meeting
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) held its monthly regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18 at the Sumter County Courthouse. Board Chairman Mark Waddell was not physically present at the meeting, but did participate by way of Zoom Conference Call. At the meeting, the BOC reviewed...
GSW President Emeritus William Capitan dies at age 89
AMERICUS – William Capitan, Ph.D., former Georgia Southwestern College (GSW) president, died Oct. 17, 2022, at age 89 in St. Simons, GA. Capitan, the University’s eighth president, served from 1979-1995. Capitan’s tenure as GSW president brought growth in academic and external programing, new construction, and enrollment. New degrees under his leadership included the Bachelor of Fine Arts, the Bachelor of Science in computer information systems, computer science, and computer science technology, and an expanded Bachelor of Business Administration.
Voting trends and tips for Georgia and Sumter County
Early voting Georgia-wide has been breaking records for the first two days. Statewide, as compared to even the presidential election of 2020, voters accessing and getting to cast their ballot has increased. On Tuesday, October 18, Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, reports, “Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.” The Secretary of State and the State Elections Board successfully defended a case filed weeks after Brain Kemp’s 2018 victory for governor in which Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight Action” organization along with additional plaintiffs, challenged the legality of Georgia’s election laws, citing voter suppression as an outcome of the laws and how Georgia elections were conducted. US District Judge, Steve Jones wrote a 288-page reasoning as to why he denied all of the claims against the state. He went on record as saying, “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA (Voting Rights Act).”
SGTC’s Lady Jets ranked 5th in nation in NJCAA preseason poll
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets were ranked 5th in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) 2022 – 2023 Division I Women’s basketball poll released recently and the SGTC Jets received votes to be included in the NJCAA 2022- 2023 Division I Men’s basketball poll.
Georgia Southwestern Baseball Team welcomes new members for 2023 Season
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University head baseball coach Josh McDonald welcomed 15 newcomers to campus this fall as the 2022-23 signing class looks to build upon the program’s highest Peach Belt Conference finish in school history. This group includes 11 college transfer position players, three college transfer pitchers and one high school pitcher.
Hurricanes fall to Saints on Senior Night
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) came into Wednesday night’s final regular season game against Flagler College (FC) hoping to send its five seniors out with a victory over the Saints in their final game at Hurricane Field. However, the Hurricanes were not able to produce any goals and thanks to FC goals from Paul Hansen in the 36th minute and Max Lambertz in the 49th minute, the Saints handed GSW a 2-0 defeat in the final regular season game for GSW seniors Cole Davison, Vincent Montoya, Chris Salamatou, Mohammed Amine Mahrous and Will Carter.
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation
On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
Smarr Smith Foundation gifts body armor to local law enforcement agencies
Fueled by the community’s support, the Smarr Smith Foundation was able to purchase body armor for Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The body armor, or “bullet proof vests,” can prove to be life saving for an officer. Body armor is but one request the supporters of the Smarr Smith Foundation have made possible. Scholarships, training, a drone, traffic calming devices such as stop sticks, uniforms and cameras are a sampling of what the foundation has provided to GSW Public Safety, Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Wildcats easily take first two games in state playoffs
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) had no problem winning their first two games of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-Public State Playoffs. They routed Wilkinson County 17-1 in Game 1 and throttled the Lincoln County Red Devils 14-0 on Thursday, October 20 at Wildcat Park to move to within one win of advancing to the state quarterfinals in Columbus.
Warner Robins High School says student brought a gun to school Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update, 2:07 p.m. - The school district has issued a statement in response to questions about the punishment of the student:. "The weapon was discovered this morning. We cannot discuss disciplinary actions taken against a student; however, we followed our policies and procedures concerning weapons at school."
Crisp Area Harvest festival to happen this Weekend
Local festivals come in a wide variety of flavors and hues—certainly more than we could ever imagine—but how many of them do you actually go to? Local festivals and county fairs offer a lot of entertainment and thrill just as in the games played at the best online casino, showcasing everything from arts and crafts to hobbies, general interests, and food.
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
Another cold morning tomorrow; freeze warnings extended
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we will continue to see near-freezing conditions tomorrow and into Friday. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid-30s across the area tomorrow morning, another round of FREEZE WARNINGS has been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Thursday at 9 AM CDT.
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
Museum acquires recently fallen meteorite from Junction City, Georgia
A meteorite exploded over south Georgia during the overnight hours of September 26, 2022, spraying fragments across the small town of Junction City, Georgia, and Tellus Science Museum has already acquired a piece of the space rock. At 12:04 am EDT that morning, the meteorite burst into a bright fireball...
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Bundle up, cold and frosty tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall chill kept highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect as the frigid temperatures may damage sensitive plants and exposed pipes. It’s the kind of weather that calls for extra warmth. Albany may tie it old record 33° set in 1967.
