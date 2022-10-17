Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How to eat well near the University of Houston on a cheap student budget
Broke students can satisfy any craving for great prices at these 7 restaurants.
Why the country's best chefs are flocking to Houston this weekend
The Southern Smoke Festival will have the city crawling with culinary talent.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
Ex-Texas football WR pledge Jonah Wilson commits to Houston
Some notable news came about on the recruiting trail for Texas football this week. A former Texas commit in the 2023 recruiting class wound up pledging elsewhere on the morning of Oct. 20. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion saw the fast-rising and...
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
A complete guide to Houston's must-visit Indian markets and grocers
These South Asian shops are stocked with fragrant spices, fresh produce and more.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX
Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
