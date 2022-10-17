Read full article on original website
Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior
The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
Michigan’s weekend continues to trend warmer, more beautiful
The weekend forecast is a very simple one. We don’t have to talk about precipitation. We don’t have to talk about who gets rain and who gets snow. We just have to talk about what cities hit 75 degrees and what cities only make it to 70 degrees.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Early Winter Storms Kills Power for Tens of Thousands Across Michigan and Wisconsin
It’s only October, however, for Outsiders across Michigan and Wisconsin, the early half of the workweek felt suspiciously like winter. For days, forecasters have predicted that a massive cold front would bring winter-like temperatures to much of the Midwest and the East Coast. Freeze alerts even stretched as far south as Florida. However, up near the Canadian border, regions across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin were slammed with a very early winter storm. Some regions were covered in as much as 18 inches of snow, knocking out power to tens of thousands of Americans.
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
Surfer Rescued From Lake Michigan
Big waves on Lake Michigan attract surfers, but Tuesday’s enormous waves also included winds that drove one surfer far from shore, prompting a rescue last evening. The 9-1-1 calls came in shortly after 6 p.m. reporting a person in distress on Lake Michigan, and the Sheboygan Fire Department along with Sheboygan Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene.
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Michigan Winter Storm Produces 18 Inches of Snow, Thousands Without Power
It looks like the winter season came early for some parts of Michigan. According to reports, the state saw more than a foot and a half of snowfall across parts of its Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. However, it wasn’t much of a fun, magical winter wonderland; thousands were left...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Northern Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula rocked by snowstorm, over a foot reported in areas
(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin may have to skip the Halloween decorations this year and go straight to Christmas as our neighbors to the north were rocked by a snowstorm with some areas receiving over a foot of snow. WJMN, our sister station in Marquette, Michigan reports thousands of residents...
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues crew member from Lake Superior freighter
Coastguardsmen rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior over the weekend amid less-than-ideal conditions, officials said. A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City “encountered snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula” to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a Facebook post from the station.
Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You
Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
First snow event of the season drops nearly 4 inches of snow in northern Indiana
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says the first snow of the season fell on Monday in parts of Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana during what was called a lake enhanced snow event. It caused an intense band of lake effect rain/snow to develop during the...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Michigan’s declining college enrollment trend continues with poor fall 2022 showing
Michigan colleges have posted the nation’s steepest enrollment decline by percentage this fall semester, according to data released Thursday. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a data update for fall 2022 on Oct. 20, showing that Michigan saw its overall college enrollment fall 4.1% this fall compared to fall 2021.
