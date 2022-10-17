ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Outsider.com

Early Winter Storms Kills Power for Tens of Thousands Across Michigan and Wisconsin

It’s only October, however, for Outsiders across Michigan and Wisconsin, the early half of the workweek felt suspiciously like winter. For days, forecasters have predicted that a massive cold front would bring winter-like temperatures to much of the Midwest and the East Coast. Freeze alerts even stretched as far south as Florida. However, up near the Canadian border, regions across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin were slammed with a very early winter storm. Some regions were covered in as much as 18 inches of snow, knocking out power to tens of thousands of Americans.
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

Surfer Rescued From Lake Michigan

Big waves on Lake Michigan attract surfers, but Tuesday’s enormous waves also included winds that drove one surfer far from shore, prompting a rescue last evening. The 9-1-1 calls came in shortly after 6 p.m. reporting a person in distress on Lake Michigan, and the Sheboygan Fire Department along with Sheboygan Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

U.S. Coast Guard rescues crew member from Lake Superior freighter

Coastguardsmen rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior over the weekend amid less-than-ideal conditions, officials said. A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City “encountered snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula” to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a Facebook post from the station.
wcsx.com

Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You

Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

