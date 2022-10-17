A new advertisement produced on behalf of Mehmet Oz’s US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania features just one narrator: a woman identified as Janice H of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. The ad, produced by the Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund, attempts to appeal to Black voters in the state by recalling an incident Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s past, when Mr Fetterman, then mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, chased down a Black jogger with a shotgun and held him until police arrived at the scene. Mr Fetterman said that he was responding to what thought were gunshots. The jogger, Chris Miyares, had not committed...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO