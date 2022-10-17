Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
WNYT
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor...
WNYT
Feds: 7 charged in attempt to force ‘fugitive’ back to China
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York charged seven people Thursday, including five in the People’s Republic of China, with a campaign of harassment against a Chinese national and his family living in the U.S., trying to force him to return home. They face charges including...
US charges seven Chinese nationals over forced repatriation campaign
The United States charged seven Chinese nationals on Thursday for participating in an alleged campaign to force a US resident back to China as part of an "international extralegal repatriation" operation run by Beijing. The seven people charged on Thursday allegedly surveilled and harassed the family of an "elite" overseas Chinese national they called John Doe-1 as part of a forced repatriation campaign against him.
Woman in anti-Fetterman ad wrote op-ed casting doubt on Obama’s US citizenship
A new advertisement produced on behalf of Mehmet Oz’s US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania features just one narrator: a woman identified as Janice H of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. The ad, produced by the Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund, attempts to appeal to Black voters in the state by recalling an incident Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s past, when Mr Fetterman, then mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, chased down a Black jogger with a shotgun and held him until police arrived at the scene. Mr Fetterman said that he was responding to what thought were gunshots. The jogger, Chris Miyares, had not committed...
Comments / 0