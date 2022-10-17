The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating several crimes that have taken place recently throughout the city. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police station regarding an incident where shots were fired into a vehicle in the area of First East and Walnut Streets. The complainant stated a male subject with whom she had an earlier argument fired several times at her vehicle but missed. However, the windshield of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am parked nearby had been struck once.

