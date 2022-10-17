ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

WTOK-TV

Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery

A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD currently investigating multiple crimes, including shooting

The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating several crimes that have taken place recently throughout the city. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police station regarding an incident where shots were fired into a vehicle in the area of First East and Walnut Streets. The complainant stated a male subject with whom she had an earlier argument fired several times at her vehicle but missed. However, the windshield of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am parked nearby had been struck once.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting on Canton Park Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A northeast Jackson neighborhood was rocked by gunfire on Tuesday, leaving one man injured. Police said a man was shot and wounded while walking along Canton Park Drive. According to neighbors, they saw the victim walking down the street when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting on Greenwood Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside his SUV. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers received a call about a shooting just after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Yazoo City woman arrested for possession of meth in Vicksburg

A Yazoo City woman was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of methamphetamine. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Christy Smith, 43, of Yazoo City, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairground Street. Smith appeared before...
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WLBT

Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

One killed after log truck crashes into dump truck

PUCKETT, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a log truck wreck that killed at least one person. The log truck was headed east on Highway 18 in Puckett. Troopers said traffic slowed down because of a garbage truck picking up trash. Investigators said the log truck crashed into...
PUCKETT, MS
mageenews.com

Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
MAGEE, MS

