WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
Man arrested for capital murder in death of 14-month-old taken to Mississippi hospital
A man has been arrested for capital murder after a 14-month-old taken to the hospital died. Trevonte Willis, 28, was arrested after a medical examination from the coroner determined that 14-month-old Kahari Lofton had died from blunt force trauma. Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in...
JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
Two brothers sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of man after fight at grocery store
Two brothers who were found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Mississippi grocery store in 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison. Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were sentenced by Judge E. Faye Peterson, following a four-day trial at the Hinds County Circuit Court.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery
A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD currently investigating multiple crimes, including shooting
The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating several crimes that have taken place recently throughout the city. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police station regarding an incident where shots were fired into a vehicle in the area of First East and Walnut Streets. The complainant stated a male subject with whom she had an earlier argument fired several times at her vehicle but missed. However, the windshield of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am parked nearby had been struck once.
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
kicks96news.com
Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
Mississippi teen charged with armed carjacking held with $300,000 bond as authorities search for 15-year-old suspect in case
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
Man injured in shooting on Canton Park Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A northeast Jackson neighborhood was rocked by gunfire on Tuesday, leaving one man injured. Police said a man was shot and wounded while walking along Canton Park Drive. According to neighbors, they saw the victim walking down the street when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire. The […]
Man dies after shooting on Greenwood Avenue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside his SUV. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers received a call about a shooting just after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found […]
vicksburgnews.com
Yazoo City woman arrested for possession of meth in Vicksburg
A Yazoo City woman was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of methamphetamine. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Christy Smith, 43, of Yazoo City, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairground Street. Smith appeared before...
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
WTOK-TV
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
New video: Gabby Petito seen alive for last time at Wyoming Whole Foods
Previously unseen video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shopping together at a Wyoming Whole Foods store not long before her death.
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
WAPT
One killed after log truck crashes into dump truck
PUCKETT, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a log truck wreck that killed at least one person. The log truck was headed east on Highway 18 in Puckett. Troopers said traffic slowed down because of a garbage truck picking up trash. Investigators said the log truck crashed into...
mageenews.com
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
